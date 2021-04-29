The mobile phone registry is on its way to the Supreme Court in Mexico

The National Institute of Transparency Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) approved to present an action of unconstitutionality against the mobile phone registry (PANAUT) that collects biometric data from users.

The Consultative Council of INAI recommended filing an appeal to the Court. According to the advisers, PANAUT violates the right to personal data protection and the right to the presumption of innocence. Following a session held on Tuesday, the commissioners approved taking her to the Supreme Court of Justice.

The president of INAI, Blanca Lilia Ibarra, assured that the register affects the right to information and the protection of personal data. Ibarra affirmed that the creation of the mobile phone registry leaves the user in a situation of vulnerability, since access to the phone service is conditioned in exchange for their biometric data

For his part, Adrián Alcalá, commissioner of the agency, commented that the state cannot restrict freedoms and human rights.

“The prosecution of crimes is an issue that should concern us all and the State is responsible for ensuring the safety of the inhabitants. But this cannot and should not be a sufficient reason to restrict freedoms and human rights. “ Adrián Alcalá, INAI.

The plenary session of the INAI agreed that the delivery of biometric data to the mobile phone registry does not guarantee the fight against crime.

A judge grants the first definitive suspension against the mobile phone registry

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash

A few days after announcing the provisional suspensions to some users, Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro, Second District Judge of Mexico City, granted the first definitive suspension to PANAUT.

According to El Financiero, the suspension is individual, so it will only apply to the person who promoted the protection. This action implies that the user will not be obliged to deliver their biometric information and you will not lose access to your phone line.

For its part, President López Obrador charged Telcel and accused the operator of operating against the mobile phone registry. The head of the Executive mentioned in his morning that the telephone, “Who have a lot of power and act with a lot of hypocrisy”, they have mounted a campaign against him.

President has been in favor of collecting biometric data in the mobile phone registry to combat crime. As with other issues, López Obrador assures that they are campaigns or orchestrated assemblies to hit his administration.

The truth is that leaving politics aside, the mobile phone standard is a time bomb. How long will it be before the biometric data of millions of Mexicans is sold for less than 500 pesos in supermarkets or the dark web?

Related