The mobile battery, a source of anxiety for the Spanish | News | Connectivity

According to a study carried out by Oppo Spain, for him 65% of Spaniards have a very important mobile battery, even generating anxiety if it goes too low and they are away from home. Only 5% of the population does not care, they declare that, if the mobile phone is turned off outside the home, better than better. 30% only care if you are waiting for a call or I have ordered a taxi.

Loading habits

Half of the Spanish do not like to stay with less than 20% battery and say charge it daily, more than a third only plug it in when the mobile warns of low battery, 10% when the battery is over 5%, 3% rush to the end and only 1% charge it when it is turned off. And the other 1% do not pay attention because their mobile has ultra-fast charge and they do not care. In general, we are a society that is daily concerned about the charge of our mobile.

We Spaniards usually leave home with a 100% charged mobile when we know that we are going to spend the day outside, but we divide ourselves into two equidistant groups: those who trust it to last all day and those who carry a charger to plug it in wherever and whenever when you can. 23% carry an external battery, 21% activate the energy saving mode, 9% carry other devices that allow reversible charging and 7% put it, at times, in airplane mode.

23% of Spaniards always carry a charger in their bag or backpack and 34% in the car. More women carry it with them and more men carry it in the car. 25% have a charger at work and 91% at home.

When it comes to charging their mobile, 50% use the factory charger being reluctant to use others, 15% use any one, although they know that it is not the right thing to do, 10% also use any one, but it really does not matter to them, 3 % use wireless card and the rest use USB cable or reversible charging. 11% of Spaniards affirm that they already make use of the ultra-fast charge.

The mobile battery, a source of anxiety for the Spanish. Ultra-fast charging as a prerequisite

Spaniards take into account when buying a new mobile: the price first and foremost followed by having a lot of memory, a large screen, good cameras, ultra-fast charging, 5G and a premium design. When it comes to the battery, the most important thing for the Spanish is the resistance and durability, that it can be charged super fast, the charging cycles or the resistance, in order of importance.

More than half of Spaniards would love if their mobile could charge 100% in just 30 minutes and there are brands like Oppo that already allow it with their SuperVOOC charge. 58% already know about this option, with 69% being the youngest between 18 and 34 years of age who have the most knowledge about it. It is interesting to see that ultra-fast charging is among the most important characteristics that a new mobile must have, since 28% of the population affirms it. For those over 55 years old and 35% is an essential requirement.

Myth or Reality? 27% of Spaniards do not believe in the myth that ultra-fast charging reduces the life of your mobile battery, an entire urban legend followed by 53% who affirm the same emphatically because the most cutting-edge brands use it on their devices.

Summer battery, apps and others

We are in summer and Spaniards on vacation, whether on the beach or in the pool, use the mobile and not a little: 49% surf their social networks, 44% listen to music, 24% watch movies or series and the rest read on On your mobile, use the radio, podcast or meditation App. Only 17% do not use the mobile phone on vacation.

WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook are the most used applications

The apps most used by Spaniards are: instant messaging such as WhatsApp, WeChat or Telegram followed by YouTube, Facebook, email, Instagram, gaming apps, GPS, online banking and finally streaming via Netflix, Amazon, Movistar or HBO. These are the applications that consume our daily battery.

When the battery gets weak: 31% turn off the mobile until the exact moment they have to use it, 18% deactivate data transfer, 15% ask for a charger and another 15% buy one!

13% of Spaniards have had their mobile battery run out at some time while they were in the middle of the most important call of their life, 11% missed an appointment because they could not notify that they would be late or they ran out of purchase in the super for not being able to pay it. 9% could not pay for the taxi and 5% could not get on the plane or train because their battery ran out right at that precise moment.