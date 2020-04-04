It’s official!!!! The Miz will not participate in Wrestlemania 36

The Miz will not be part of Wrestlemania due to injury during the SmackDown brawl

At WrestleMania, John Morrison will bring the SmackDown Tag Team Championships into play individually when he battles Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a completely unpredictable triple threat bout.

After beating 5 tag teams in the Elimination Chamber for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz & Morrison they were very confident and believed on top of the world, boasting their victory

A few weeks before Wrestlemania, The New Day they faced The Uses for the right to challenge champions in pairs in the showcase of the immortals.

During the match, Miz & Morrison intervened and the match ended in disqualification, but it was determined that Miz & Morrison would face both Jimmy and Jey Uso as well as Kingston and Big E in a Triple Ladder Ladder Match.

Changes in the titular fight

However, all of that changed on SmackDown before WrestleMania. As announced exclusively on WWE The Bump, just hours before the big event, The Miz had been injured during the brawl on the Friday show. Therefore, it was determined that the announced fight would become a Triple Threat Ladder Match with John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston going for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Miz will not be able to be in #WWE # Wrestlemania36, so the #SmackDown tag team championships will defend themselves in a triple individual threat

MorJohn Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston pic.twitter.com/FqEZEN1KYH

– Planet Wrestling (WWE Wrestlemania 36) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 4, 2020

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.