The Mittals rake in $ 340 million through sales without losing political clout at Arcelor

The Mittals are immersed in a round business. In the midst of ArcelorMitttal’s stock market comeback, the family that runs the steel company it has pocketed around 340 million euros through the unusual sale of bulky stock packages that, however, is not translating into any loss of political control over the listed group.

So far this 2021 in which the steelmaker accumulates a revaluation of more than 40%, the Mittals have checked out up to 11 times. A significant figure that is even more so if one takes into account that the historical record of transactions executed by members of ArcelorMittal’s management -which on the company’s corporate website dates back to 2011- does not include any operations of the family in this regard. .

In other words, over the past ten years, the Mittals had never made significant sales about the company they control. Neither in a personal capacity nor through Lumen Investments, the Luxembourg-based investment firm (soparfi, by its technical name) through which the family of Indian origin brings together the bulk of its stake in ArcelorMittal and they are now executing their divestments .

Unusual sales

There is still another more eloquent fact. The corporation’s own records indicate that Lumen Investments only participated in two operations with ArcelorMittal titles throughout 2020. And with a very different sense from the one it now practices: in May of last year this company subscribed shares and shares off-market Mandatory convertible subordinated bonds for a total amount of 199.99 million euros.

The current series of divestments It was activated on February 23rd, when the first movement in this direction occurred. The last one – for the moment – has taken place this Tuesday, June 8. In total, the Mittals have sold 15.38 million Arcelor shares for which, according to data recognized by themselves, they have pocketed 339.85 million euros.

This figure, which are crumbs compared to the 29,000 million euros that is currently worth on the ArcelorMittal stock market, is nevertheless equivalent or higher than what is currently capitalized by a good handful of listed companies on the Spanish stock market. Among other examples, one can point to the pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre, the chemical company Ercros or the construction company Grupo San José, which in all cases remain slightly below the 400 million mark.

The information sent at this time by the Mittals through Lumen Investments details that the sales have occurred to prices ranging from 19.56 euros per share last February to 27.25 euros from its latest divestment. The set of this ten plus one of operations yields an average of 22.09 euros for each security from which they have been detached.

Invariable weight

However, despite this infrequent checkout, the Mittals they maintain their weight of 36.34% unchanged at the steelmaker in terms of voting rights. Exactly the same percentage that they declared before starting their checkout steps. Although they have slimmed down their investment portfolio in the company, their political dominance remains intact.

The key to this circumstance that makes the Mittal sales a round business is in who stands on the other side of the counter every time one of these sales is executed. This is ArcelorMittal itself with its own share buyback programs launched in recent months.

Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal.

In this sense, as a way to reward its shareholders without compromising a safe pressured by the pandemic, the steelmaker has launched two of these share acquisition programs since 2021 began. The first was in force between February 15 and March 3, when it was replaced early by the one that is now in force. The latter started on March 4 and it will last until the end of the year, as long as its maximum endowment of 570 million euros is not exhausted before.

Over the duration of the first of these programs, the Mittals made two sales totaling 7.88 million ArcelorMittal shares. A package for which they pocketed 154.99 million euros. The rest of the transactions have already taken place under the second of the plans. In those nine transactions, the saga has been detached from another 7.5 million securities worth 184.7 million euros.

The key pact

And while the Mittals have been fattening their cash portfolio and shrinking that of stocks, they have never given up control over the company. Throughout this process, its relative weight has always remained nailed to 36.34% of the share capital, since the shares acquired by ArcelorMittal as Treasury stock does not count for the purposes of political rights.

In order to achieve this effect, the company and the investor family included a parallel agreement to the repurchase plans for “maintain the voting rights of the significant shareholder [Lumen Investments] in issued share capital (net of treasury shares) ”at the level prior to its launch. A round pact for the Mittals.

By virtue of this strategy, the family that heads the management of the company has in its hand the possibility to “sell, each trading day on which ArcelorMittal has purchased shares under the program, an equivalent number of shares”In proportion to their participation. Y at the same price than that of buybacks in the market.

Ongoing program acquisitions they still have a long way to go, since barely 253.8 million euros have been invested in the market. A figure that rises to 438.6 million if the purchases from the Mittals are considered. This means that the family could still have a lot of field to continue making cash while ensuring that its investment weight remains unchanged.