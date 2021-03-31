The Mitchells vs. the Machines: New Trailer for ‘Connected: Family Mode’

More than a year after the release of its first trailer, Sony Pictures Animation presents a new trailer for ‘Connected. Family mode‘, an animated film written and directed by newcomers Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe about a family’s daily struggle to create a bond … as technology revolts around the world!

Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative and unconventional teenager, is accepted into the film school of her dreams. But her plans to fly to college are cut short when her nature-loving father Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) decides to have the whole family together accompany Katie on her college trip to do something together one last time. .

Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family consisting of Katie’s extremely optimistic mother, Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Michael Rianda), and Monchi, the charming, plump pug pet of the family, for this last family trip.

Suddenly, the Mitchell plans are interrupted by a worldwide technological revolt: All the electronic devices, so dear to humans, decide that it is time to seize power. With the help of two friendly buggy robots, the Mitchells have to put their problems behind them and work as a team to save themselves … and the whole world!

Produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who we can consider quite responsible for successes such as ‘A Chance of Meatballs’, ‘The LEGO Movie’, ‘Cigeas’ or ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’, the film will not be released finally in theaters as promised, but unfortunately it will do so on Netflix next April 30 under the new Spanish title of ‘The Mitchells against the machines‘.

