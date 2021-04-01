The Mitchells vs. the Machines launches a new trailer and release date

The Mitchells vs. The Machines released a new trailer for their movie through Netflix confirming its release date

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming animated sci-fi comedy film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which is produced by the team of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The film is directed by Mike Rianda and co-written by Rianda and Jeff Rowe, who is also serving as co-director of the project.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Netflix had acquired the film from Sony Pictures Animation, where it was titled Connected, but when heading to the streaming service, he reverted to his original title of The Mitchells vs. The Machines. The story revolves around the family named in the title on a road trip orchestrated by Patriarch Rick Mitchell (Danny McBride) so they can have a good time together before leaving their daughter Katie (Abbi jacobson) at film school. Nevertheless; The journey loses its course when a sudden global technological uprising causes all your devices to rebel. This is when, Rick, Katie, wildly optimistic mother Linda (Maya Rudolph), annoying little brother Aaron (Rianda) and the family dog, Monchi, must rely on two friendly, malfunctioning robots to help save the world.

Great production expected together

This movie looks fantastic. The same as Spider-verse and The LEGO Movie, animation is pushing the limits of what is expected of the medium, but it is also using it as a storytelling tool. The central character of the film is an aspiring creative filmmaker, so his inventive spirit is characterized by the designs seen on screen. So far nothing but good things have been heard about this movie and I can’t wait to finally see it.

Behind the scenes

Netflix had previously announced a large amount of additional casting for the upcoming animated film; among them were included Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Conan O’Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Jay Pharoah, Alex Hirsch, and Griffin McElroy. Eric Andre, Blake Griffin and Olivia colman they also star in supporting roles in the voice cast.

Premiere

The Mitchells vs. The Machines will be released in Netflix April 30. Check out the new official trailer below.

Official synopsis of the film

From the Humans Who Brought You Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Academy Award Winning The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action comedy about an ordinary family standing in the middle of his greatest life. Save the world from the robot apocalypse. Not a big deal, is it? It all begins when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to get out of the house and find “her people,” when her nature-loving father; She insists that the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally uncomfortable or forced road trip.

But just when the journey can’t get any worse, the family is suddenly in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smartphones to roombas to the evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including cheerful mama Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their cuddly pug, Monchi, and two cute but naive robots to save humanity.