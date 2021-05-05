the MIT technique that will allow you to have objects that change color and are redesigned with a quick hit of light

Imagine that we could change the color of the car at the same time as we went through the car wash or that our shoes or the mobile phone case changed their design in a simple way. These are some of the possibilities of what MIT has classified as “programmable matter.” A material that combined with a light strike is possible modify its color in a few minutes or add images with all kinds of details.

A few years ago, the Artificial Intelligence team at MIT created a first version of these programmable materials. Instead of robots, it was possible to make the matter of objects change at our discretion. Back then the hardness and elasticity could be modified, but now it takes on a new dimension, being able to alter the colors and add images to mugs, mobile phone cases, shoes or other objects.

ChromoUpdate: when objects can have multiple layouts at the same time

Changing the color of an object is easy. We just have to paint it. However, in many cases this requires materials, time and resources that we do not always have or we believe are worthwhile. With this new system of “programmable matter” everything changes, then it works with light and does not require much time.

The new system is called ChromoUpdate and combines a ultraviolet light projector with light activated dyes. The light is projected onto the object and alters the reflective properties of the dye creating new images in a few minutes. The researchers explain that they can get all kinds of images in 20 minutes, but they explain that they can speed up the process easily.

Michael Wessley, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, explains that the new technique “takes advantage of rapid programming cycles, which would not have been possible before.” The previous method, PhotoChromeleon, was the first to show that you can have High-resolution multi-color textures programmable to take one shape or another. Back then a system with cyan, magenta and yellow tints was used. But the new system allows to adopt much more complex images and tones.

That is to say, it is not that we are “painting” the object, but that the material of the object can take different forms with light what we are “telling” to matter what shape it should have.

By using an ultraviolet light that can vary the light levels, you have pixel by pixel control over the saturation level and therefore can be used to incorporate the exact pattern. A mechanism that in practice is like a 3D printing, but with light and no need to erase the previous pattern.

With the collaboration of Ford

Researchers they already work with a group of textile manufacturers in Paris, to see how you could take advantage of this technique to experiment with different designs. Research has also been funded by Ford, presumably to see how this technique could be used when modifying vehicle tones in the future.

At the moment, the MIT group shows their technique in coffee cups, where they can modify the design of this to show a calendar with different days and times. Or a mobile case capable of exchanging between several images.

“You can have a physical prototype to see if the design really works. To know what it looks like when sunlight shines on it or when shadows are cast,” explain those responsible for the research. Instead of always working with designs on the computer, with this programmable material they can quickly bring prototypes to reality and under a lightning strike switch between the design options. A technique that opens up great possibilities at the design level and that anticipates a future where we can have objects with different colors or images.

