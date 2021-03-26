The MIT creates a fabric with special fibers that allows you to monitor movement with clothing

Wearables have become another part of the consumer technology product portfolio. These generally come in the form of a smart watch or bracelet, these two products being the most common and easy to manufacture. Some exceptions are such as rings or smart glasses. However, Why not directly the clothes? It is what the MIT raised.

In a new MIT project, researchers have created new garments that use smart fibers to feel the movement of the person through your touch. Thus, the fibers can determine whether a person is, for example, sitting, walking or in a more specific posture.

Socks that know what you step on

According to its creators, this new clothing with special fabrics can be useful for sports training or rehabilitation for example. In addition, they say that it could passively monitor user activity and report in the event of an incident, for example with a person with reduced mobility.

Among the products that researchers have created with these special fibers there is everything, from socks and gloves to vests. On the outside and in utility they are traditional garments. Inside is where they hide a series of custom functional fibers to detect user pressure. These fibers are only a small portion, while the rest are traditional textile fibers.

Although this could already be done before (and Google is one of the ones that is betting the most on it), they say that his method solves a major problem: what to do when any of the sensors stop working. Often part of the sensors are broken or unresponsive, so the whole system stops working. MIT says that with their technology they have added an algorithm that is capable of self-correcting by machine learning when certain sensors stop working.

As a result, they have socks that know when a person is walking or a vest that indicates the person’s posture wearing it. But curiously, where they see potential for this is in robotics and not in humans, allowing robots to give them “touch” by correctly registering the pressure and the type of element with which the fibers are in contact. Right now, of course, it’s just a research prototype.

Via | MIT