The mistakes that Disney made in Cruella, his new live action

The new live-action of a classic from Disney, “Cruella” is an adaptation of a film that had up to two versions in real action between the 90s and the 2000s, and although those tapes of “101 Dalmatians” will focus on those so adorable and beloved dogs, now, Gleen Close decided to put as its absolute protagonist playing this fearsome and charismatic villain, Cruella de Vil.

The Mouse house once again convinced us by selling us an adult film, with a marked punk style, a very careful artistic section and a detailed wardrobe that, in its advances, to such a degree that the public anticipated a new “Joker”.

However, it seemed unlikely that Disney really launched into an adult adventure and everything pointed to a commercial cleverness to broaden the audience spectrum of “Cruella”, so the company tried to make a production for the adult audience with all that this entails: rough situations, dark characters and vindictive and a lot of elements and references that think more of a mature viewer than the usual family audience of the mouse company.

However, they have also tried to remain anchored in their usual formula for all audiences, which makes the film production it did not just take off or work for any type of viewer, according to what film critics say.

And just like his words, it is a production that is too childish for the more mature audience and too adult for the child target, a mistake that Disney has already made repeatedly and that in the past was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Thus remembering his dark times, around the 80’s, after the loss of Walt Disney in the 60s, and after almost two decades trying their luck with failed live action comedies or classics that were far from the repercussion and success of entertainment pieces such as “Snow White” or “Cinderella”, the study wanted to try their luck approaching the adult public.

However, Cruella, in her attempt to enter this adult terrain, has also managed to captivate the general audience, due to the divas duels between Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, that vengeful spirit of the character, her dark personality, her game of mirrors and the madness that takes hold of the eccentric fashion shows in that punk London of the 70, make it quite an experience.

But perhaps this is not enough to captivate an adult audience who will also have to deal with a routine Disney movie structure that lasts for an excessive 134 minutes, and perhaps Cruella will be doomed to the same failure as those eccentric productions. from the 80s.

Making viewers remember when the Mickey Mouse company was almost driven to bankruptcy, thanks to its intention to experiment, open up to new proposals and venture into unknown terrain, it ended with an economic ruin that ultimately they avoided resorting to a strategy as basic as it is effective: recovering the princess classics that gave them such good results in the beginning.

That said, according to the well-known commentary filmmakers, if Cruella is finally a failed film for the public, perhaps they should stop to make self-criticism and analyze that experimenting without letting their brand fly into new lands can be a problem, as well as them. It happened in the past and it has happened again with this new live-action 101 Dalmatians.

Recommending that if you want to make an adult film, do it, but do not walk with half measures.