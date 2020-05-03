Kate Moss, Tiger Woods and Lindsay Lohan were some of the celebrities who lost millions to scandals in their personal lives.

Some of these stars lost millionaire jobs due to erratic behavior or excesses of all kinds. Others were victims of jealous marks of their image or their own public statements. Kate Moss He has starred in many controversies, but none like when he appeared on the cover of the ‘Daily Mirror’ in 2005 using cocaine. Fortunately, he was able to overcome the scandal and re-succeed in fashion, although at the time it was very expensive and he lost his contracts with H&M, Chanel, Rimmel and the jewelry firm H. Stern. In the same way that they achieve that their brand reaches a great notoriety choosing celebrities as image, Businesses are also hurt if the star of their campaign gets into trouble. That is why companies do not tremble when it comes to breaking their advertising contracts with celebrities when they are involved in scandals in their personal lives. Lindsay Lohan or Rihanna, For example, they went through that situation and lost several million dollars, but they are not the only celebrities who were fired from lucrative millionaire projects that placed them in the foreground in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Kathy Griffin and a bad joke

Kathy Griffin starred in a big scandal for being portrayed with a decapitated head of Donald Trump

When Kathy Griffin posed in a decapitated Donald Trump mask in late 2017, almost killed his career. The reaction to the images was immediate, and even her good friends like Anderson Cooper did not publicly defend her. Just days after the controversial photos were made public, Turner fired Griffin, who won a Grammy in 2014 for Best Comedy Album. The artist apologized on Instagram almost immediately after the scandal broke: “I pray for your forgiveness. I went too far. ” Despite the apologies, the bad taste joke cost him a lot. When the incident occurred, she was in the middle of a tour of 50 cities. All dates were canceled almost immediately and lost more than two million dollars.

Ryan Gosling and a few extra pounds

Ryan Gosling was out of a job on “The Lovely Bones” two days before he started filming the movie.

Ryan Gosling he said he was fired for Peter Jackson “The Lovely Bones” in 2009 because he made the decision to gain 30 kilos for your role without consulting anyone of the production or the director himself. To get fat he drank melted ice cream from Haagen Dazs for weeks. He was convinced that the character of Jack Salmon had to have that physique. The actor didn’t like the actor’s attitude at all. “We had a different idea of ​​how the character should look,” Gosling told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We didn’t talk much during the pre-production process, that was the problem,” said Gosling. “It was a great movie, and with a lot of things to deal with, and he didn’t speak to the actors individually. I showed up on set and I was wrong. “Jackson kicked Gosling out days before filming began and replaced him with Mark Wahlberg.”Suddenly I was fat and unemployed ”joked the Oscar nominee. Jackson’s wife and collaborator Fran Walsh gave a slightly different version and said it was an actor who was not comfortable with the role and decided to walk away from the project.

Rihanna, too sexy

Rihanna with her unbridled side does not always get followers

In 2011 the singer Rihanna He appeared in a series of ads for the Nivea brand, which was celebrating the firm’s 100th anniversary. Despite being known for her sensual image, and even appearing in topless cosmetic company ads, the singer was terminated from the contract. The alleged riotous behavior of the artist from Barbados did not like the managers of the firm. After complaints from the public, the cosmetics company decided to do without it because “Its provocative image was far removed from the family image of a company that highlights truth, family and reliability” and, apparently, and according to the brand’s CEO, the singer did not have any of these values. Rihanna was not worried about this dismissal, having millions in the bank and being one of the best paid artists in music.

The hardest week for Kate Moss

The images of Kate Moss using cocaine on the cover of The Mirror

In 2005 the Swedish fashion company H&M fired (twice) Kate Moss amid a great scandal after the publication of some pictures of the british top model consuming cocaine in a London recording studio. Moss had been hired to be the image of a clothing collection designed by Stella McCartney. The model apologized to the managers of the company and got a second chance. “We met Kate and she said she regrets the incident.” That word arrangement did not last long and the supermodel, then 31 years old, was again without a job within a few hours. The strong criticism led the firm to rethink its position and cancel the campaign: “If someone is going to be the face of H&M, it is important that they are a healthy person. After the reaction of the clients and the press, we believe that we must distance ourselves from any drug abuse ”, they explained.

The suspension of the contract cost Moss more than a million dollars. But soon there was a domino effect that triggered the most expensive week of her career: Chanel and Burberry refused to continue working with her, leading her to lose just over $ 3 million in just seven days. “We are saddened by her current circumstances and We hope she gets over her problems as soon as possible, ”said Burberry, who had chosen the model in nine of her 16 campaigns since 1998. In the fashion industry, Moss was known to use drugs and erratic behavior under the catwalks. It was nothing new. But the photographs of The Mirror that showed her consuming in the company of her boyfriend, the rocker Pete dohertyThey left her very exposed in a field that is, apparently, quite hypocritical. But that was not all. An investigation was opened to stop the dealer and the Metropolitan Police asked the tabloid for information on who had taken the photos and what witnesses were present that night. Eventually, the case came to naught, and Moss never lost the title of fashion icon despite her rebellion.

Katy Perry and her low popularity

Little interest in Katy Perry in Europe cost the artist millions

Katy Perry lost a contract for unpopular. This was considered by the hair care brand GHD, which, according to TMZ, has decided to terminate the agreement with the artist, which was her advertising image, for having lost public relevance. Not surprisingly, Perry disagreed and demanded that the agreement be honored. The Californian artist had been with GHD since 2011, when she signed a contract for $ 4.5 million, which Perry’s agent claimed had risen to $ 2 million more. The firm alleged that this agreement never existed and explained that it made that decision after conducting a market study that found that the singer no longer generated the same interest as before, at least in Europe.

Tiger Woods and his sex addiction

When his sex scandals arose, golfer Tiger Woods was left by several companies

Athletes are the ones who have lost the most millionaire contracts due to their personal scandals. After the uncovering of the Tiger Wood’s continued infidelitiessa golfer, the Swedish model Elin Nordegren, due to his addiction to sex, the golfer withdrew his sponsorship Gillette, AT&T, Accenture or General Motors, among other brands, while Nike and the video game company EA maintained their link with him . It is estimated that he may have lost some 35 million dollars.

Sharon Stone and her “karma”

Sharon Stone got into trouble with Dior over unfortunate comments in Cannes

After the terrible earthquake that struck China in May 2008 and caused almost 70,000 deaths, during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival, Sharon Stone said this: “They don’t treat the Dalai Lama well, who is a friend of mine. Then the earthquake happened and I thought, is it karma? ”, referring to Beijing’s policies in Tibet. A very unfortunate comment that caused karma, precisely, to act against her. And is that the brand Christian Dior withdrew all the ads from the actress in the Asian country after the controversial statements. “We just want our clients to know that their personal comments are not related to the company, ”the firm said in a statement. After the stir formed, Stone did not hesitate to apologize for his comments. “I apologize and am extremely saddened by any damage that may have been caused.”

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising career collapsed a decade ago from a series of legal and substance abuse problems, announced her return to music.

The experience as a designer of Lindsay Lohan It was not a good thing. After presenting her collection for the French house Ungaro at the 2009 Paris Fashion Week, her models were heavily criticized by the specialized press and, later, the company put her on the street after her continuous problems with drugs. and alcohol. And that was joined by a multi-million dollar contract. Mounir Moufarrige, executive director of the firm at the time, hoped that the “Mean Girls” star could revive the brand. Estrella Archs, who worked with Lohan on the criticized show, made a mea culpa later on. “You have ups and downs and you learn a lot, more from falls,” Archs told reporters when asked about the role of the actress. Hollywood as artistic consultant.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Talented but unbearable: why in Hollywood many refuse to work with them