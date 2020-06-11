been removed from the newly released HBO Max platform in the US for the same criticisms that have haunted him for more than 80 years. According to the company it would be “irresponsible“Keep it”without an explanation and a complaint” his “racist representations“and therefore they were withdrawing it to make it available again later accompanied by a warning. A decision that came a day after the writer of 12 years of slaveryJohn Ridley wrote in Los Angeles Times that the tape perpetuates “painful stereotypes of people of color“(BBC). In turn, the humorous program Little Britain too went down in history in services streaming British like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox, because of sketches from 17 to 9 years ago where its actors resorted to blackface. A practice that had already received criticism at the time, to the point that its protagonist, Matt Lucas, apologized in 2007 in an interview with Big issue. And in between it also fell COPS, one of the realities longest-running on American television for glorifying the work of the police over 33 seasons. Although in this particular case, the reason is another. Let’s not forget that as far as the police-society relationship is concerned in the US, the oven is not for buns after the riots and clashes in different cities. So let’s go back to the first two. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> On Wednesday morning we woke up to the news: the epic romance of 1939 had been pulled from the newly released HBO Max platform in the US by the same Criticism that has haunted her for more than 80 years. According to the company, it would be “irresponsible” to keep it “without an explanation and a complaint” of its “racist representations” and therefore it was withdrawn to make it available again later accompanied by a warning. . A decision came a day after 12-year-old slavery screenwriter John Ridley wrote in the Los Angeles Times that the film perpetuates “painful stereotypes of people of color” (BBC). In turn, the humorous program Little Britain It also went down in history on British streaming services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox, due to sketches from 17 to 9 years ago where its actors resorted to blackface. A practice that had already received criticism at the time, to the point that its protagonist, Matt Lucas, apologized in 2007 in an interview with Big Issue. And in between also fell COPS, one of the longest-running realities on American television for glorifying the work of the police over 33 seasons. Although in this particular case, the reason is another. Let’s not forget that as far as the police-society relationship is concerned in the US, the oven is not for buns after the riots and clashes in different cities. So let’s go back to the first two. the controversy fell on Jimmy Fallon for the same, after the reappearance of a sketch from the year 2000 in which he made up wearing black imitating Chris Rock. “data-reactid =” 26 “> A message condemning practices such as blackface or the glorification of slavery that shows the classic epic Black Lives Matter is necessary in the midst of the movement, as a symbol of support for the African American community so that they know that, as a global society, we recognize the terrible past that other generations had to endure in the country. Even a few days ago the controversy fell on Jimmy Fallon for the same reason, after the reappearance of a sketch from the year 2000 in which he made up wearing black imitating Chris Rock. Variety, one day after the decision, the film leads the list of best-selling feature films on the platform -on DVD and rental- while on iTunes it has climbed to position 5. That is, out of curiosity or because it is film history, the The public has wanted to see it or have it at home. “data-reactid =” 27 “> But we could also ask ourselves what is the point of condemning them with censorship now, and even more so if I tell them that after removing it from HBO Max, the public ran to look for gone With the Wind to Amazon in the US. According to Variety, a day after the decision, the film leads the list of best-selling feature films on the platform -on DVD and rental- while on iTunes it has climbed to position 5. That is, out of curiosity or because it is film history , the public has wanted to see it or have it at home. Read more

My humble opinion is that no, simply because we were not as aware as we are now. At least on this side of the pond. Films, as well as ourselves as participants in a society, are products of our time and that is why we should not forget, oppress and hide them. We must recognize that they existed just as we must recognize the ignorance or global selfishness of the white community in reaching out to African American society for change. And so we will continue to advance. Remember that we saw them and that in many cases we did not even realize that they hid a racist oppression in their message. That we were simply a product of the consumption of the moment.

to inflation ($ 3.7 billion). It was re-released multiple times over the years and its cultural impact was even greater than the political impact it should have had at the time when we could consider the glorification of slavery depicted by Mammy (Hattie McDaniel) figures or Prissy (Butterfly McQueen). In other words, the industry, movie theaters, television networks and millions of viewers participated so that the film could make history throughout 81 years, while the African American community felt offended. That history of world egoism is what we must highlight to learn from it. However, the consequences never came with the same force as now when the world is finally listening and paying attention after the George Floyd tragedy. Not even when African-American playwright Calton Moss wrote in an open letter after the premiere that the tape “attacked the black community from behind “, almost 25 years later “from the frontal attack of The Birth of a Nation ”. The most racist film in American history in 1915, which many believe was partly to blame for the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan. Or when it was described as “insulting blacks ” or to be “A weapon of terror against black Americans” during the years of its launch. Or when Malcolm X sentenced that when he saw Prissy, the Scarlet Maid O’Hara, “he wanted to hide under the carpet ”(Wikipedia).“data-reactid =” 49 “> After all, it is important to recognize our mistakes as individuals, but also as a society, both in our social, political and cultural reality. Gone with the wind is considered to be the most History’s box office gross when its earnings adjust for inflation ($ 3.7 billion). It has been re-released repeatedly over the years and its cultural impact was even greater than the political impact it should have had when we could have take into account the glorification of slavery represented by the figures of Mammy (Hattie McDaniel) or Prissy (Butterfly McQueen). That is, the industry, movie theaters, television networks and millions of viewers participated so that the film managed to make history throughout 81 years, while the African-American community was offended. That history of global selfishness is what we must highlight in order to learn from it. However, the consequences n or they never came with the same force as now when the world is finally listening and paying attention after the George Floyd tragedy. Not even when African-American playwright Calton Moss wrote in an open letter after the premiere that the tape “attacked the black community from behind,” almost 25 years after “the frontal attack on The Birth of a Nation.” The most racist film in American history in 1915, which many believe was partly to blame for the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan. Or when it was called “insulting blacks” or “a weapon of terror against American blacks” during the years of its launch. Or when Malcolm X sentenced that when he saw Prissy, the Scarlet Maid O’Hara, “she wanted to hide under the rug” (Wikipedia).

later with a warning that explains the historical context of production” The same as Disney + did with classics containing racist depictions resorting to warnings, such as the one that appears when you click on Dumbo, for example, advising that “contains outdated cultural representations” However, the most controversial Disney film regarding racism is concerned, Song of the South, still withdrawn from the market for decades due to the glorification of slavery – much worse – than it does Gone With the Wind. However, we must not forget what Hollywood saw as entertainment at one time and what the public consumed to continue learning. “Data-reactid =” 50 “> What I am trying to say is that the criticism has existed since its inception, but not nothing was done about it. Not like now. And that is also part of our history to learn to be better and become aware of the existence of systemic racism. It is 81 years later that HBO Max decides to act accordingly, removing her from his service to to replace it “later with a warning that explains the historical context of the production.” The same that Disney + did with classics that contain racist representations resorting to warnings, such as the one that appears when clicking on Dumbo, for example, warning that “it contains Obsolete cultural representations. ”However, Disney’s most controversial racism film, Song of the South, has been withdrawn from the market for decades due to the glorific ation of slavery – much worse – than what Gone with the Wind does. However, we must not forget what Hollywood saw as entertainment at one time and what the public consumed to continue learning.