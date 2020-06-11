been removed from the newly released HBO Max platform in the US for the same criticisms that have haunted him for more than 80 years. According to the company it would be “irresponsible“Keep it”without an explanation and a complaint” his “racist representations“and therefore they were withdrawing it to make it available again later accompanied by a warning. A decision that came a day after the writer of 12 years of slaveryJohn Ridley wrote in Los Angeles Times that the tape perpetuates “painful stereotypes of people of color“(BBC). In turn, the humorous program Little Britain too went down in history in services streaming British like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox, because of sketches from 17 to 9 years ago where its actors resorted to blackface. A practice that had already received criticism at the time, to the point that its protagonist, Matt Lucas, apologized in 2007 in an interview with Big issue. And in between it also fell COPS, one of the realities longest-running on American television for glorifying the work of the police over 33 seasons. Although in this particular case, the reason is another. Let’s not forget that as far as the police-society relationship is concerned in the US, the oven is not for buns after the riots and clashes in different cities. So let’s go back to the first two. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> On Wednesday morning we woke up to the news: the epic romance of 1939 had been pulled from the newly released HBO Max platform in the US by the same Criticism that has haunted her for more than 80 years. According to the company, it would be “irresponsible” to keep it “without an explanation and a complaint” of its “racist representations” and therefore it was withdrawn to make it available again later accompanied by a warning. . A decision came a day after 12-year-old slavery screenwriter John Ridley wrote in the Los Angeles Times that the film perpetuates “painful stereotypes of people of color” (BBC). In turn, the humorous program Little Britain It also went down in history on British streaming services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox, due to sketches from 17 to 9 years ago where its actors resorted to blackface. A practice that had already received criticism at the time, to the point that its protagonist, Matt Lucas, apologized in 2007 in an interview with Big Issue. And in between also fell COPS, one of the longest-running realities on American television for glorifying the work of the police over 33 seasons. Although in this particular case, the reason is another. Let’s not forget that as far as the police-society relationship is concerned in the US, the oven is not for buns after the riots and clashes in different cities. So let’s go back to the first two.

A message condemning practices such as blackface or the glorification of slavery that shows the classic epic Black Lives Matter is necessary in the midst of the movement, as a symbol of support for the African American community so that they know that, as a global society, we recognize the terrible past that other generations had to endure in the country. Even a few days ago the controversy fell on Jimmy Fallon for the same reason, after the reappearance of a sketch from the year 2000 in which he made up wearing black imitating Chris Rock.

But we could also ask ourselves what is the point of condemning them with censorship now, and even more so if I tell them that after removing it from HBO Max, the public ran to look for gone With the Wind to Amazon in the US. According to Variety, a day after the decision, the film leads the list of best-selling feature films on the platform -on DVD and rental- while on iTunes it has climbed to position 5. That is, out of curiosity or because it is film history , the public has wanted to see it or have it at home.