The mission, to prevent our extinction. Final trailer of ‘Tomorrow’s war’

Amazon Studios has released the forceful and revealing final trailer for ‘Tomorrow’s war‘, a highly anticipated sci-fi action film starring Chris Pratt that will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on July 2.

On ‘Tomorrow’s war‘, the world comes to a standstill as a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist and her father on a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

‘Tomorrow’s war‘is a film produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures that features a cast led by Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Academy Award winner JK Simmons.

Directed by Chris McKay (‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’) and written by Zach Dean (‘Voyagers’), the film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David S. Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner. The executive producers are Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer, with Samantha Nisenboim as co-producer.

