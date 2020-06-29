Permanent is the disease of discrimination that hurts and kills a society that in response to justice deserves to be reciprocated by equality not achieved even for superfluous reasons. There will be no vaccine against this social virus.

In reference to the plague vaccine best identified as “coronavirus”, not a few scientists bathed in optimism – one of them Dr. Anthony Fauci – express that the day is not far off when they will come to the earth overwhelmed by the wave of pain , not one but several vaccines but with the same purpose of stopping the pandemic. I am referring momentarily to the novel discovery of another type of vaccine not in the scientific sense but in the social aspect. The absent vaccine that no genius will have the ability to discover: the vaccine against the plague of racism. There is not the slightest chance that in this humanistic case they will have to remove that uncontrollable virulence and all because of man.

A presidential voice was in charge of being the most representative in terms of giving credit to superiority, in terms of the migratory situation – xenophobia – alluding even to the racial aspect without the slightest formal reservation. From this trend, it did not take long for the fertilization of racists to appear, which took more rigor in circumstances in which the presidential pre-electoral period takes root.

George’s own brother asked Congress for an end to the latent suffering in African-Americans through the implementation of police reform. Will that be the pacifying vaccine so that the conflict is diluted? It’s not possible. It’s late. The fatality acquired life character. He put himself at the other extreme of decisive hope.

It is placed on the imperishable wheel in its movement against life and all the signs of its harmony.

The scenario was politicized. The flag of the Democratic Party flew up. The murder that caught George Floyd’s breath was the pretext to sow the seed of anger. We do not intend to put Floyd’s true personality as a public man at all levels into the controversial forum. For some it is a villain. For others he is a hero. However, in politicization, Democrats have him as a martyr, as an immortal symbol. The statue is foreseen upright although these fall at the height of passion. But for Republicans he is simply a black, a criminal. That has ignited the color of the manifestations covered by the red of blood. The symptoms are giving signs that the presidential election brings all the broths suitable for the bitter taste.

The author is a journalist.