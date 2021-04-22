The missing submarine with 53 people only has 72 hours of oxygen left

Indonesian authorities have warned this Thursday that the submarine disappeared off the coast of the island of Bali with 53 people on board could run out of oxygen in about 72 hours, so rescue teams work around the clock.

The boss of the Marina Yudo Margono has indicated that contact with the ship was lost on Wednesday at 3:00, so that the oxygen could last until Saturday at that same time.

The submarine, a KRI Nanggala 402, was part of a series of military exercises in the waters of BaliAlthough the exercises did not turn out as planned, as Navy spokesman Julius Widjojono has warned, who has detailed that the first investigations point to possible damage to the fuel tank due to water pressure.

“We are optimistic, we hope for the best”On the other hand, the Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto, has said that he has clarified that on board the submarine there was a captain, three weapons experts and 49 members of the crew.

AID FROM SINGAPORE AND MALAYSIA

The Government of Singapore has sent its rescue ship ‘MV Swift Rescue’ to the area, which will arrive on Saturday in the area where the presence of the submarine was last recorded, according to information from the newspaper ‘The Jakarta Post’.

The Malaysian authorities are also preparing several vessels to participate in search and rescue efforts. In a statement, the Indonesian Army has indicated that the Singaporean ship is expected to arrive on April 24.

In addition, the authorities are preparing various medical teams if necessary. “Our military relations with Indonesia are close, they have been built over years of military exercises and engagements,” Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen has pointed out on his Facebook account.

“The search area, near Bali, is 1,500 kilometers away and in deep water”, has asserted. The Indonesian Army had previously indicated that the submarine could be as deep as 700 meters under water, although it would only be designed to submerge to 500 meters.

Keep reading: The images of the incredible sixth generation fighter that would replace the F-22