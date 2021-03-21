The missing oceans of Mars may still be trapped on the planet

Billions of years ago Mars was covered by an ocean approximately 100 to 1,500 meters deep, a volume that is roughly half the Earth’s Atlantic Ocean. Although some of that water disappeared through the planet’s atmosphere, new findings have concluded that it does not explain most of your water loss.

According to new research, published in the journal Science, a large amount of the water on Mars, between 30 and 99%, is trapped in minerals and it did not escape into space due to low gravity, as current theory holds.

The new results have been presented at the 52nd Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC) by a team led by lead author and Caltech Ph.D. candidate Eva Scheller.

“The atmospheric escape does not fully explain the data we have on the amount of water that actually existed once on Mars, “Scheller said in a statement.

Using a large amount of cross-mission data archived in NASA’s Planetary Data System (PDS), the research team integrated data from multiple missions from NASA’s Mars Exploration Program and meteorite lab work. Specifically, the team studied the amount of water on the red planet over time in all its forms (vapor, liquid and ice) and the chemical composition of the planet’s current atmosphere and crust, looking in particular at the proportion of deuterium. to hydrogen (D / H).

Although water is made up of hydrogen and oxygen, not all hydrogen atoms are the same. The vast majority of hydrogen atoms have only one proton within the atomic nucleus, while a small fraction (about 0.02%) exists as deuterium, or so-called “heavy” hydrogen, which has one proton and one neutron. Lighter hydrogen escapes the planet’s gravity into space much more easily than its denser counterpart. Because of this, the loss of water from a planet through the upper atmosphere would leave a telltale sign on the ratio of deuterium to hydrogen in the planet’s atmosphere: it would be a large amount of deuterium.

However, the loss of water solely through the atmosphere cannot explain as much the signal from deuterium to hydrogen observed in the Martian atmosphere as the large amounts of water in the past. Instead, the study proposes that a combination of two mechanisms, the retention of water in minerals in the planet’s crust and the loss of water to the atmosphere, may explain the signal from deuterium to hydrogen observed within the Martian atmosphere.

When water interacts with rock, chemical weathering forms clays and other hydrated minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure. This process occurs both on Earth and on Mars. On Earth, the old crust continually melts into the mantle and forms a new crust at the plate boundaries, recycling water and other molecules back into the atmosphere through volcanism. Mars, however, does not have plate tectonics, so the “drying” of the surface, once it occurs, its permanent.

“The hydrated materials on our own planet are continuously recycled through plate tectonics, “said Michael Meyer, lead scientist for NASA’s Mars Exploration Program at the agency’s Washington headquarters.” Because we have measurements from several spacecraft, we can see that Mars is not recycled, so the water now is enclosed in the crust or has been lost in space“.