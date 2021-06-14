The Mirpuri Foundation and Helly Hansen lead The Ocean Race Europe

06/14/2021 at 4:55 PM CEST

Sport.es

“This second stage to Alicante has been long, especially after four days and not being able to rest & rdquor; explains Mirpuri Foundation sailor Willy Altadill. “We had a few little problems before reaching the Strait of Gibraltar because we got hooked on a fairly long tube that was floating in the water and where we had to stop and we lost some positions to then meet a strong wind & rdquor ;, continues Altadill.

“But what is worse for us are the calm where we cannot take advantage of the speed of the boat, some of them catch up with us and the whole fleet is grouped together, which usually happens in the Mediterranean and in this type of regattas. In the last twelve hours we have been very calm, the wind and the forecasts have been more unpredictable, but in the end we won and we are happy for that because we have reached Alicante leaders and we hope to keep it for the next stage.

The 12 competing boats In the regatta, they will start heading to Genoa where this edition of the The Ocean Race Europe. The VO65 monotypes where the Mirpuri Foundation and Helly Hansen compete have shown better adaptation to the meteorological conditions since all have arrived ahead of the IMOCAs, technologically modified and that constitute a separate category.