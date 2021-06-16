in Tennis

The miracle of Taylor Fritz, never seen before

A little over a week ago, we said that the American Taylor fritz He was undergoing surgery to have an operation on one of his menisci after leaving his duel against Koepfer at Roland Garros in a wheelchair. Well, in a record time of 8 days, the Californian is back on the slopes training as if nothing had happened, ready to face his preparation for Wimbledon. Amazing without a doubt.

