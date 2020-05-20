It sounded really utopian to think that Cristian Pavón would return to the Argentine Republic to put on his blue and gold shirt again. However, reality indicates that the US economy is not in a position to pay $ 20 million for its pass. What does Villa have to do with it? With his controversial family case, he is more outside than inside and they see in Cordovan a natural replacement letter.

Cristian Pavón will return to Boca. Yes, just as they read it. After leaving empty, unwilling to play in the blue and gold shirt. Because the final with River in Madrid deflated him and the remaining six months in which he continued in Argentina went practically unnoticed. After all, it was difficult to overcome a mood that was on the floor. Or even lower.

Vancouver Whitecaps v Los Angeles Galaxy

But it can come back, and the miracle is near. Because Boca does not want to negotiate another loan and because it asks LA Galaxy to pay $ 20 million for your pass. Otherwise, you will return to your first home. And in North America they don’t have time to think about such a transaction: the coronavirus pandemic affected everyone equally, that’s a practically unattainable figure.

It will return and will it not take place? Strikingly, yes. There will be plenty of room for Pavón. With the media scandal of Sebastián Villa, who was denounced by his partner for gender violence, the Colombian is more outside than inside and they find in Cristian a natural replacement. He is fast, he plays for the same band as the Colombian and I would come to a team with filming. To an assembled structure.

Pavón, yes, of which the fans did not remember much. It is him that they will have to observe again with a shirt that I no longer felt. But that, thanks to the coronavirus and Villa’s case, will dress again at a totally different juncture.