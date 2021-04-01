The miracle of Joaquín Caparrós makes Armenia dream of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Joaquin Caparrós triumph in Armenia. Three wins in three games at the start of the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup 2022 endorse the Spanish coach on a perfect start after the victory against Romania 3-2 in the clash in Yerevan.

After beating Liechtenstein 0-1 on matchday one and beating Iceland 2-0 at home on matchday two, Armenia now has a full 9 points and they are leaders in group J, where Germany, after surprisingly losing to North Macedonia at home, they are left with 6 points.

Caparros, who came to the bench last year Armenia, has achieved that the selection of this country of the Caucasus, which has never played the final phase of a world or one Eurocup since its independence after being part of the Soviet Union, become the revelation of the March international matches window in Europe.

You have fought and fought from minute 1 to the end. You have given everything for your colleagues and for your country. You deserve the victory more than anyone. We are very happy to be able to bring another victory to our fans. @OfficialArmFF 🇦🇲💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/bGo9hNQ9vh – Joaquín Caparrós (@JoaquinCaparros) March 31, 2021

Before Romania, Armenia managed to come back in extremis thanks to the many of Varadat Haroyan, at minute 87, and Tigran Barseghyan, in 89 ‘, who turned the game around in an exciting final stretch.

Up to that point, the Romanians were winning thanks to a double from Alexandru Cicaldau, after the Armenians had started winning with a goal from Eduard Spertsyan.

Still undefeated

«You have fought and fought from minute 1 to the end. You have given everything for your colleagues and for your country. You deserve the victory more than anyone. We are very happy to be able to bring another victory to our fans, ”wrote the Utreran coach on his Twitter account after the game.

The arrival of Joaquin Caparrós has given a radical change to the selection of Armenia and it is that he still does not know the defeat in the eight games that he has directed from the bench. Six wins and two draws make the Caucasus country dream of being in the World Cup.

Estonia, Georgia, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Belarus already know how the Caparrós team spends them. The next challenge: keep ahead of Germany the first ticket to Qatar 2022.