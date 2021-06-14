The Minutemen, Morbius and much more

‘Loki’ is situated as the third series of the MCU but it did not take long to see that it immediately rises above him. ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ introduced us to the rise of Wanda Maximoff’s powers. ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​closed accounts with Cap and inserted several routes to follow with John Walker and Valentina Allegra. Both, however, were nothing more than an expansion of the universe, a continuation of the general line of what was seen in the cinema and, above all, of loose ends from ‘Endgame’.

‘Loki’ is very different and it doesn’t take long to show it. Yes, the plot begins with that time travel sequence from ‘Endgame’ in which Iron Man and company return to the final moments of ‘The Avengers’ to recover the Tesseract. They fail as the Hulk, pissed off at not being able to take the elevator, knocks Tony Stark down and Loki grabs the Tesseract to escape. So far everything normal, it is a joke about the God of deception that could even go unnoticed. As Tilda Swinton’s character is in charge of making Bruce Banner promise, after finishing Thanos they will put the gems back in their place. Seeing as Cap decides to stay in the past forever, we could have guessed that some fringes would be left. That mistake is Loki and his escaped Tesseract. From that little detail of ‘Endgame’ the series ascends much higher than the MCU, a place where Thanos or the Infinity Gems are nothing, in fact, the latter are office paperweights.

Disney

The Time Variation Authority (TVA) detains Loki and renders him powerless. There we see as something as extraordinary as it should be those who control the time of the world, who make sure that all events past, present and future, happen as they should happen, manifest as boring civil servants and office rats. Loki, of course, takes a long time to respect them until he discovers the dimensions of the place where he is, specifically, the most powerful place in existence, the masters and lords of everything, of all times and of all possible realities .

Marvel has promised us to go to a multiverse that, sure, it will come, but before that it has taken us to an office that claims to eliminate this multiverse to maintain the sacred timeline, that what should happen happens. So, like Loki, we think that the “evildoers” who have played with time without permission are the avengers and not him, who was passing by. But no, in ‘Endgame’ everything happened as it had to happen, as it had already happened and will happen infinite times more, except the escape of this particular Loki, that is the variant.

Disney

We are in the territory of the Minutemen, who could seem little more than civil servants with electric batons if they did not also manage the time as they pleased. Loki, let’s not forget, is the Loki from the first Avengers movie. But Marvel, who has a knack for these things, takes little time to fix it. First with Owen Wilsen’s character, Agent Mobius, and then solo, Loki meets himself. He does not like to hurt people, it is the deception of the God of deception so that they believe him strong, although he is weak. It is a deep and shameful knowledge of himself that he confesses after seeing his life, his eternal future, after discovering how his mother is killed because of him, how his father says goodbye to him like another son, how Thor cries over his body after being killed by Thanos …

Beyond the charming ‘Jetsons’ animation that adorns the Minutemen explanation, the inverted landscape where the laws of physics don’t seem to rule, the secretary who doesn’t know what a fish is, or Loki’s wonderfully concentrated personal evolution. , there is something we cannot forget. The world, the character, the humor, the enormous and exciting base that this first chapter gives is more than enough so that we are already suffering seeing that the series only has 6 chapters. But, while we are filling in the complaint form asking for the second season for yesterday, let’s not forget that there is a plot that must run its course and that has already started, first with mystery, and then with surprise.

Disney

A team of Minutemen died in Paris in 1549 and another burned in Oklahoma in 1858. In the first there were anachronistic mint gum, in the second an object of the third millennium. There’s a temporary assassin on the loose that good old Agent Mobius can’t catch. To do this, rather than “resetting” poor Loki from this timeline, he decides to recruit him and, after his personal evolution and out of sheer dramatic interest, we have no doubt that he is going to do so. The surprise comes when, of course, Mobius tells Loki that this killer is himself. That is, another Loki from another timeline that we do not know when or how or why has become a time traveler who is dedicated to killing members of the TVA.

Loki against Loki, Loki cheating on Loki, a universe of infinite realities, infinite eras, slow motion shots, rewind events and a Tom Hiddleston with a more English accent repipi than ever. ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ surprised us with its originality and metanarrative, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​was great entertainment but it is ‘Loki’ who can conquer them all, leaving the MCU, like the Infinity Stones, of paperweights of the TVA’s pencockers.

