The minute that the League changes

05/22/2021 at 7:25 PM CEST

One minute can go a long way … And if they don’t tell Real Madrid and Atlético. While the whites celebrated the 1-1 that put them just one goal away from lifting the title seeing that Atlético was falling in Pucela, the VAR and Correa intervened to decide otherwise. And it is that it was going to be the rojiblanco team that put the tables and turned it around to a limit situation.

The video refereeing decided that Karim Benzema’s goal should be invalidated as the Frenchman was just offside. While the VAR reviewed and reviewed the action, Correa, in Zorrilla, got down to work. The Argentine, from outside the area, rescued his team from the siesta and put the 1-1 on the scoreboard.

From 1-1 in Valdebebas and 1-0 in Zorrilla that benefited and in what way Real Madrid went to 1-1 in Zorrilla and 0-0 in Valdebebas. Everything, yes, in a matter of a single minute of the game. It is what the last day of the League has, where now the VAR also intervenes to give it, even if possible, more emotion.