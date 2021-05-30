The minute of Pablo Casado in an act that is outraging many: “It’s a joke”

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has mounted a good stir on Twitter this Friday by ensuring that he has always thought that politicians do not have to “intervene in the lives of others.”

“And we have to be consistent. I can’t say right now as a politician: ‘People have to stop eating meat.’ I cannot say as a politician: ‘People have to buy less clothes’. I cannot say as a politician: ‘Burgers have to be smaller.’ Or the clothing sizes are going to be diabolo, cone or whatever ”, has reflected Casado.

The politician has shielded that there is always someone who breaks with that and has given Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex, as an example: A politician. Let us trust in the freedom of people to undertake ”.

According to Casado, what politicians have to do is “do not disturb” and “give tools” such as cheap energy, low taxes, low bureaucracy or labor flexibility. “It’s our job, but let’s not get into people’s lives,” he finished.

Casado’s words are giving a lot to talk about on Twitter, where there are numerous annoying users. Many say that precisely the job of a politician is to influence and improve people’s lives.

Others recall that the PP has not supported laws that, precisely, increased people’s freedoms, such as marriage between people of the same sex or euthanasia:

