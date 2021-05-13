The Minnesota Timberwolves have new owners

Minnesota Timberwolves has new owners. Alex Rodriguez, three-time MLB MVP (baseball) and ex-partner of Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Lore, e-commerce mogul, have bought the franchise from Glen Taylor for $ 1.5 billion, owner of the Wolves since he acquired them in 1994 for $ 88 million. The new co-owners will go 50% and the acquisition also includes the Minnesota Lynx, the WNBA team.

The purchase, in any case and pending official confirmation, will be gradual. There will be a transition period for two and a half years in which the two new owners will work side by side with Taylor’s group of owners as limited partners. After that period, and Taylor’s 30 years at the helm of the Wolves, the reins will definitely change hands.

With the arrival of Rodríguez and Lore, it is expected as a breath of fresh air in a franchise that languishes season after season. This year they will be out of the playoffs and have only one presence in 17 years. The last time they went to the title rounds was in 2018 and lost in the first round to the Houston Rockets (4-1). It would also bring a dynamic and diverse flavor to the league’s owning stable, sprinkling a dash of glamor on a franchise that has rarely been in the limelight.

Team in Minnesota?

One of the great doubts is knowing the future plans of Rodríguez and Lore. Mainly, if they will keep the team in Minnesota, one of the smallest markets in the NBA. That’s the wish of Taylor, who already managed to salvage a 1994 move to New Orleans when he swooped in out of nowhere to buy the team from struggling homeowners Harvey Ratner and Marv Wolfenson and sees the team as a public trust, a kind of gift from him to the basketball community. He wants that gift to stand the test of time long after he’s gone.