The minivan of the future lands on the market today …

Do you remember when minivans lived their golden age? It seems like a thousand years have passed since then, but not much less. What happens is that SUVs have destroyed their segment as they have “fooled” the “unsuspecting” families who are looking for a lot of space in a vehicle. With everything, there are firms that refuse to let this niche die and one of the models that wants to demonstrate its strength and usefulness is the new Hyundai staria.

The first time we talked about Hyundai staria it was the last month. At that time we were surprised, because we did not know that the South Korean firm was working on a model of this type. Later they published new Graphic material, announcing their intentions and the inspiration from which they had drawn for their development. Well, now it’s your turn to know your mechanical offer and how its range and equipment will be formed.

Hyundai will offer the Staria in two versions (Staria and Staria Premium) and with two engines

To summarize, the Hyundai staria offers a first-rate interior capacity and modularity. Its creators confirm that the cabin has enough space to accommodate from 2 to 11 passengers divided into three rows. This is possible because it offers a exterior size of 5.25 meters, a width of 1.99 meters and a height of 1.99 meters. The wheelbase is very wide, as it reaches the 3.27 meters full length.

Regarding the trunk size, Hyundai will offer different solutions. Depending on the interior and the number of seats, the level will reach a maximum of almost 5 thousand liters. In addition, the loading area is prepared to accommodate up to three Euro pallets at the same time. To move so much load, the engineers of the Asian firm have chosen to create a composite range two powerful engines. For now there is no hybrid or pure electric version available.

The gasoline offer is composed of the modern block 3.5 Smartstream (G6DIII MPI) what delivers 272 hp power. For its part, the diesel block is the well-known 2.2 CRDI with 177 hp power. In both cases, the associated transmission is manual cut with 6 relationships. Optionally, an 8-stage double-clutch automatic type will be available. Both will be available for the two trim levels of the Staria range.

The access version (which may vary depending on the market) is called Staria and the most complete Staria Premium. Both will offer finishes and equipment typical of premium models, as Hyundai wants to be a provider of mobility services. In fact, they want to release versions like limousines, ambulances or motorhomes. Plus, new eco-friendly versions should arrive soon. Will it reach Europe? We think so.

