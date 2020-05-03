Notice to all the ‘ministónicos’. The original TVE series will not only have a new and fourth season this year, but in a matter of days a chapter will be seen that will serve as a prequel and transition for the new episodes.

Specifically, this special chapter can be seen on the RTVE.es website on April 20. In it Benito Pérez Galdós will be presented as a new special agent of the Ministry.

For some time it has been known that the popular series will have its fourth season after more than two years without news of it, which will now be broadcast by TVE and HBO in parallel. It should be remembered that MdT, created in 2015, has been one of the series best valued by the public but that due to different budget problems has not managed to have a formal continuity. From TVE he went to Netflix, and now to HBO, in a total of 5 years with just 3 seasons broadcast.

TVE has presented the trailer (which you can see here) of this special episode that will last 10 minutes and will have the title of ‘Before there is no time’, “a prequel full of revealing surprises that will serve to situate” ministérico “already new viewers in the framework of the new chapters of ‘The Ministry of Time’ and that acts as a bridge between the third and the fourth season, “said the entity in a statement.

Manolo Cal will be the actor who gives life to Galdós, who appears on screen when the centenary of his death is celebrated.

More than two and a half years have passed since Pacino, Lola and Alonso prevented ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’, one of the best kept secrets of the Spanish government, from ending up becoming an intertemporal tourism agency with the bombastic name of ‘Carpe Diem ‘.

Now that the waters have calmed down, an invitation to look again inside this millennial institution led by Salvador Martí with his faithful Ernesto and Irene Larra. None of them imagined that they would have to face something they are not prepared for: What happens when a temporary alarm fails and it is impossible to locate the place to go on a mission?

Does that mean that the world as we know it may be in danger? The prequel reverts to Salvador, who, in front of his office phone, thinks of those who will be behind the line when he dials for help.