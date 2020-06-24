After almost three years closed, ‘The Ministry of Time’ reopened its doors on May 5 to offer a fourth season. Thus, eight new episodes began that have toured painting, literature, music, thought, cinematography and science in Spain with small tributes dedicated to Federico García Loca, Picasso, Clara Campoamor, Camarón, Almodóvar or Emilio Herrera.

Nacho Fresneda, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo and Hugo Silva, in ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’

Throughout the eight chapters that ended on June 23, the RTVE series produced in collaboration with Globomedia and Onza has recorded an average of 8% share in his fourth season. In addition, it has had an average of 1,298,000 faithful spectators who have followed the adventures of the patrol every week.

Discreet premiere, but scoring maximum

The first episode of the season, broadcast on May 5 and titled « Lost in Time », was the most watched, although it failed to reach double digits in its screen share. This episode marked its maximum with a discreet 9.1% and with 1,570,000 viewers. Two weeks later the season low would come with the third episode titled « Bloody Mary Hour », with a bare 6.9% and 1,153,000 viewers. Just that same number of viewers, he repeats it in his last chapter, although reaping a better screen share.

Hearings of T4 of ‘The Ministry of Time’, in La 1

Chapter No.

Date

Spectators

Compartir

one

05/05/2020

1,570,000

9.1%

two

05/12/2020

1,442,000

8.3%

3

05/19/2020

1,153,000

6.9%

4

05/26/2020

1,273,000

7.6%

5

06/02/2020

1,291,000

7.9%

6

06/09/2020

1,252,000

7.8%

7

06/16/2020

1,252,000

7.6%

8

06/23/2020

1,153,000

8.5%

Half

May June

1,298,000

8%

In a second place, you can’t against Mediaset

The Spanish Television series has been maintained throughout its fourth season, but the truth is that has failed to lead Tuesday night with any of its chapters. It was released the same day that ‘Survivors: No Man’s Land’ recorded its season record, so it stayed in second place, above ‘The Good Doctor’ and the Antena 3 cinema.

The Antena 3 cinema and ‘El Misterio del Tiempo’ would be very tied on many occasions, with the share cinema and the La 1 series in viewers usually winning. From the fourth installment, it advances its usual schedule to 22:05 and, that affects the shareWell, even the Cine de Cuatro surpasses him on occasion. From his fifth, he will start competing against ‘Got Talent: The best in the world’, which he would lead since then. However, it should be noted that in its last chapter, broadcast on June 23, it exceeded the Telecinco program very slightly in viewers (+8,000).

The least watched season

The fourth season of ‘The Ministry of Time’ has been the one with the lowest audiences in both share and number of viewers. While the first two seasons exceeded two million viewers on average and they registered double digits in the screen quota, the third already fell from both bars, something that has increased in the fourth season.

– Season 1 (February 24, 2015 to April 13, 2015): 2,537,000 and 12.3%.

– Season 2 (February 15, 2016 to May 23, 2016): 2,291,000 and 11.9%.

– Season 3 (June 1, 2017 to November 1, 2017): 1,450,000 and 9.3%.

– Season 4 (May 5, 2020 to June 23, 2020): 1,298,000 and 8%.