He Ministry of Labor has begun to authorize ERTE requested by professional football clubs. Specific, Barcelona, Alaves Y Spanish they have already approved their Temporary Employment Regulation File that they requested a few weeks ago, as reported by Ace. In the next few days others such as the Atlético de Madrid.

Barcelona announced on March 26 that it was accepting this measure. The Catalan club issued an official statement in which it explained the measures that, after the Board of Directors met electronically, they took to reduce the economic impact that the crisis caused by the coronavirus is creating.

The Catalan amount has decided to reduce the economic remuneration of personnel, both sports and non-sports, during the time of the social, health and economic crisis with which the coronavirus is hitting the planet. Within a few days, the staff reported that they accepted a 70% pay cut so that the employees of the non-sports staff of the entity affected by the ERTE did not have to be affected.

One day later, It was Espanyol who announced that they would also carry out this measure. “Espanyol, as a consequence of the temporary suspension of the competition and the exceptional situation we are experiencing, has just submitted to the labor authority a file of temporary employment regulation (ERTE) due to force majeure. This request has just been made unilaterally for reasons of urgency and responsibility towards the entity and all its members, ”the parrot club explained in its statement.

On March 28 it was Alavés who confirmed it. In a statement, the Basque team explained that “it is forced” to take this measure in the current situation “due to force majeure to minimize the economic impact of this crisis.” He adds that the Temporary Employment Regulation File will affect “all the workers in the sports and administrative structure and the players.”