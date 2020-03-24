There is no certainty about what happens to people who became infected with coronaviruses after they die. So it will be conisrated that their bodies could pose a risk of contagion for people who are in contact with them. That is why, from the Ministry of Health, they suggested following the instructions of the World Health Organization on the care of the deceased, the way to perform the autopsy and the management of funeral services.

According to these regulations, the body must be “properly packed in the bag”. Thus, it can be safely removed to keep it in the mortuary, place it in a coffin to take it to the funeral home, send it to the crematorium or carry out the burial.

“The body must be transferred to the deposit as soon as possible after death. Before proceeding to the transfer of the corpse, the family members must be allowed access for a farewell without establishing physical contact with the corpse, nor with the surfaces or other belongings in its environment or any other material restricting it to those closest and closest. People who enter should take precautions for transmission by contact and drops, being sufficient a disposable gown, gloves and a surgical mask ”, it was informed

Those who handle the transfer of the body must also have “adequate personal protective equipment, similar to that recommended for health personnel attending cases under investigation, probable or confirmed for infection by COVID-19 according to current provisions and comply with the Biosafety standards established by law for this purpose, with respect to those who handle potentially infectious biological materials ”.

Usually It is recommended not to perform an autopsy on the bodies of people who died from COVID-19, already they were cases classified as an investigation case, probable or confirmed, except for well-founded clinical indications. This was done during the pandemic of influenza A H1N1, in a resolution that was supported by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

“If the autopsy is considered really necessary and it can be guaranteed that the autopsy is carried out in a safe environment, it can be carried out, complying with the recommendations regarding personal protective equipment and minimizing the production of aerosols. decontamination, maintenance and elimination of waste commonly used for other types of microorganisms with the risk of spread and a similar transmission mechanism, “indicated through the Ministry of Health.

In accordance with this provision, the Buenos Aires Procurator ratified this criterion on Tuesday through a resolution in which he informed the provincial prosecutors of “urgent preventive measures in relation to COVID-19 with respect to personnel performing functions in morgues.”

The head of the provincial prosecutors Julio Conte Grand pointed out that “in an exceptional and provisional manner in the context of the current health emergency” they should evaluate the performance of the autopsy whenever it concerns “non-traumatic deaths occurred in the context of confinement and whenever these are cases of people killed by COVID-19, in accordance with current epidemiological criteria, whether they are cases classified as suspected or confirmed. ”

It was specified that the intervening fiscal agents should, “according to the particularities of each case, resolve in a well-founded manner the possible disregard for the performance of the corresponding autopsy operation, as long as they can reasonably conclude that the death was the result of the suffering and the criminal participation of third parties is ruled out. ” This conclusion will be given on the basis of an “external medical examination, the clinical history of the deceased person -either from the corresponding prison, health unit or hospital and the radiographic plates” of the deceased.

In funeral homes, it must be reported that it is the corpse of a person killed by COVID-19. The people who carry out these actions must apply similar protection measures to those recommended for healthcare personnel who care for COVID-19 patients.