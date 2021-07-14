The Ministry of Health and Families and the University of Granada create the “Mobility Pyramid”

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The mobility pyramid, created jointly by the Ministry of Health and Families and the University of Granada, is a graphic that represents what forms of movement should be prioritized for positive impacts both in personal health and sustainability.

In this sense, it is presented as a tool at the service of the community and an element to promote active mobility in the population of all ages. The development of the Mobility Pyramid is part of the line of research ‘Promotion of active displacement’ led by the research group Promoting Fitness and Health Through Physical Activity (Profith).

The General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Families has promoted this project through its Andalusian Health and Environment Observatory (OSMAN) that coordinates the Andalusian School of Public Health. On the part of the University of Granada, the Mobility Commission of the Vice-Rector’s Office for Equality, Inclusion and Sustainability, the Department of Physical and Sports Education and the PROFITH research group have participated.

The Triple Plus Pyramid: More Active, Healthier, More Sustainable

The means of active movement, which can be seen at the base of the pyramid, involve an increase in physical activity with health benefits of people, as well as the environment to not pollute or worsen air quality. If we reduce the pollutants produced by motorized vehicle travel, air quality is improved and, consequently, reduces the risk of associated diseases.

A higher level of physical activity when traveling, implies a reduction in the risk of mortality, better physical condition and metabolic profile and a reduction in body fat. These active movements also entail greater knowledge of your environment, economic savings and a reduction in traffic, air and noise pollution.

Sustainable mobility allows healthier and more humane cities, where pedestrian and bicycle mobility is the protagonist. And this is complemented with effective and efficient public transport, allowing access to the most distant places and the promoting intermodality, especially the pedestrian-bicycle-public transport complex. This type of mobility results in greater benefits for individual health and the environment.