The Ministry of Culture confirms the disappearance of four other “Galileans” from the National Library

A report prepared by the Ministry of Culture and Sports ensures that four more works by Galileo Galilei have disappeared from the National Library (BNE), who join the theft of the astronomical treaty Sidereus nuncius made public less than two months ago.

The report of the investigation initiated by the ministry indicates that there are five lost works, according to data published this Thursday by El País and confirmed to EFE by Culture sources. However, from the BNE they point out that there may be up to nine, based on the missing works since 1987.

The experts who have prepared this report point out that the verifications that are currently being carried out at the BNE to try to locate copies of five books, the author of which is Galileo Galilei, “should be accelerated as much as possible.”

The search would also have to be extended “to the other volumes that are not located since 2014 or to other books that are not located since other dates. “The BNE has already received the report’s recommendations, but has requested that the full text be sent to it, which until now has not been made public, according to sources from this institution.

After receiving these recommendations, the director of the National Library, Ana Santos, spoke with the Ministry of Culture to point out that the proposals are “full of inaccuracies”. In addition, according to BNE data, the number of “Galileans” who have disappeared since 1987 amount to nine.

A piece of information that did not appear in the report that the BNE presented on April 16 at a meeting of its Board of Trustees, in which pointed out that only 0.04% of their documents are not located. This figure represents 14,809 documents, of which only 54 are considered of great importance because they exceed 5,000 euros in economic value.

At the same meeting, the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, announced the creation of a working group to guarantee the conservation and security of heritage in public libraries after learning of the theft of the work Sidereus Nuncius, one of the most valuable in its catalog and dated 1610.

The Culture inspectors raise in their report the approval by the BNE management of an action protocol “before the faults, mutilations or substitutions of original copies for falsified ones, especially those that have a greater patrimonial value”.

Also that “the responsibilities, the verifications that must be carried out, the procedures to be followed and the maximum deadlines in which said actions must be carried out,” without being prolonged for so long as to render the complaint inoperative before the State Security Forces and Bodies “.

All of it It is due to the controversial theft of the Sidereus nuncios treaty, initially discovered in 2014 and which was not reported to the police until 2018, a fact that Ana Santos had news of, and that, despite this, was not an obstacle for the library catalog to continue offering as authentic the forgery left by the thief in his place.

In addition, to avoid misunderstandings, this protocol requires that any suspicion be sent in writing and immediately to the director of the BNE related to the library’s funds, and that the reports be sent “as quickly as possible to the State Security Forces and Bodies.”