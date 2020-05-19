The Victoria Eugenia theater hosts some screenings of the San Sebastián film festival.

The Council of Ministers held this Tuesday has approved the granting of 7.3 million euros in aid to various cultural entities and institutions, including the San Sebastian Film Festival (1.1 million euros), the Royal San Fernando Academy of Fine Arts (624,930 euros) and the State Circuit of Popular Music Touring Rooms (714,820 euros). The Government has advanced the distribution of these annual subsidies, which are based on the 2018 budgets (when there was no Ministry of Culture but only a Secretary of State) to, they say, help mitigate the coronavirus crisis.

By cultural areas, the grants are distributed in cinematography, music and performing arts, fine arts and books. Other institutions that have been awarded grants are, within the world of cinema, the Cultural Foundation Oficina Media España, the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media (CIMA), Fundación Centro Buñuel Calanda and the Academy of Arts and Sciences Cinematographic of Spain, as well as the festivals of Malaga, Huelva and Sitges. The ministry belongs to the patronage of many of these institutions and has advanced its participation in their budgets for the sake of their viability.

In the music and performing arts section, grants are awarded to the Bilbao Association of Friends of the Opera, the Association of Canarian Friends of the Opera, the Foundation of the Oviedo Opera Festival and the Association of Friends of the Opera of A Coruña. In the fine arts sector, which is awarded 1.5 million euros in aid, organizations such as the Spanish Society for Scientific Documentation and Information (SEDIC), the Spanish Federation of Archival, Library, Documentation and Museum Societies ( FESABID), the Casa Medina Sidonia Foundation and the Group of World Heritage Cities of Spain. For the international promotion of the book sector and the development of the library sector, aid has been granted to the Federation of Editors’ Guilds of Spain.

The total amount of aid amounts to exactly 7,283,830 euros. As reported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports in a press release, the advance of these grants dedicated to promoting culture in its different areas “adds to the budget investment of 76.4 million euros that this department also makes, to the injection of liquidity and economic financing for this sector of 780 million euros through the company CREA SGR, and aid for distribution to feature films and shorts, worth 2.5 million euros published today by the BOE ”.

