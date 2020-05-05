The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, He assured this Tuesday that he understands the concern that soccer players may have at the gates of returning to training to try to resume the season.

“How can I not understand the concern of soccer players? Of course. It is what this government has,” he said at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

“The priority is health, the right to health, the right to life, and therefore everything will depend on the conditions that exist so that this right to life and that right to health are not put at risk “Rodríguez Uribes pointed out.

This same Tuesday, Eibar’s staff and coaching staff asked through a statement for “guarantees” and “responsibility” in fear of contracting and spreading COVID-19 playing soccer, an activity in which, they stress, they will not be able to “meet the first recommendation of all experts, physical distancing.”

“We are afraid to start an activity in which we will not be able to comply with the first recommendation of all the experts, physical distancing. We are concerned that, by doing what we like the most, we can get infected, infect our family and friends, and even contribute to a new outbreak of the epidemic, with the terrible consequences that this would entail for the entire population, “they said in a statement released at the gates that teams from professional soccer leagues can return to training to try to resume the competitions in June.

The minister said that the pertinent protocols for this de-escalation process have been developed, “not only the CSD and the Ministry of Culture and Sport, but also Laliga, the Federation, everyone is thinking of organizing things well for if they can finish the league. What does it depend on? It depends on the sanitary criteria “.

He noted that therefore there will be “wait” and insisted thate “the duties are done, which is the important thing. The CSD, the League, the Federation and the set of sports Federations, not only football, are working to mark the way and to try to walk it if the conditions of the epidemic allow it. Everything will depend on the conditions being met. “

