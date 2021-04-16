The Minister of Industry Reyes Maroto will be the economic vice president of Madrid if Gabilondo governs

Archive image of Minister Reyes Maroto. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, will be the economic vice-president of the Government of Madrid, if Ángel Gabilondo is elected president of the Community of Madrid. “Ayuso must be thrown out of the Puerta del Sol,” he said in a ceremony from Ferraz, part of the campaign for the elections, assuring that the current president “has abandoned the people of Madrid to their fate.”

As confirmed by socialist sources, Maroto, an economist by profession, cannot attend the elections because the lists for the 4M are already closed, but he could be elected a member of the Government if Gabilondo adds enough numbers to be president of the Community of Madrid .

If this circumstance occurs, the minister would be the second person who would leave the Government to be part of the regional Executive because Gabilondo would also have in his cabinet Hana Jalloul, who has been Secretary of State for Migration with Pedro Sánchez and who does go on the list from PSOE to 4M, as number 2.

Experience in Madrid politics

Gabilondo advanced a few days ago that if he is elected president he will form “the first joint government in the history” of the Community of Madrid.

Reyes Maroto already knows Madrid politics, since she was a deputy in the Assembly from May 2015 until in June 2018 she was appointed Minister of Industry.

In the May 2015 elections, she was ranked number 20 on Gabilondo’s list, and in the three years in which she was a deputy of the Assembly, she was spokesperson for the Budget, Economy, Employment and Finance Committee.

In addition, between October 2017 and June 2018 she was secretary of the Sustainable Development area of ​​the Madrid socialists.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.