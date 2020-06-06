The original agenda foresaw a pleasant day: today, Friday, the Minister of Culture and Sports was to travel to Guipúzcoa to visit the Tolosa International Puppet Center and the museum dedicated to Cristóbal Balenciaga. However, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes was in Madrid this morning, to explain, before the Congress Culture Commission, his management of the coronavirus crisis. The one that revolutionized his plans, and everyone’s. Instead of dresses and puppets, then, the minister faced a hard debate. For an hour and a half, the minister boasted about the funds and protection that his department has allocated to the sector, through the royal decree approved last week. And he explained that they work to improve the “criteria and possibilities” of festivals and bullfights, so that they return “as soon as possible”. Although, at the same time, he heard an equally long list of complaints from the opposition. Starting with his own appearance: he is one of the last ministers to render accounts, according to spokesmen for the PP and Vox. In the previous legislature, the Culture Commission stood out as a constructive oasis. In the new normality, apparently, the tension has also reached the arts.

On February 26 Rodríguez Uribes premiered before the commission to tell his projects for the legislature. Only three months have passed and, at the same time, a millennium. So much so that it is temporarily set aside and the priority is covid-19. Hence the minister recalled the main measures approved: 76.4 million euros in aid to the different sectors; 20 million to the reciprocal guarantee company Crea SGR, in charge of guaranteeing the creators before the banks, with the intention that everyone obtain credits up to a total of 780 million, from cinema to books, from bullfighting to video games; a 5% increase in the tax deduction in personal income tax for those who finance artistic initiatives; moratoriums on rent payments or Social Security; and, above all, unemployment benefit for thousands of self-employed people, whose work is often precarious and, by its essence, intermittent.

Uribes omitted, however, that his performance came after pressure from almost all artistic sectors, which for weeks accused him of immobility and ineffectiveness. “Who stole the month of April,” summed up María Soledad Cruz-Guzmán García, from the PP, quoting Joaquín Sabina. The minister concealed himself in the short time that he has arranged and in the general public measures that were approved before the specific ones. And he also recalled his proposal for a State Pact for the sector, and that he is fighting for an increase in the budget, which barely represents 0.3% of the total.

He did allude to his criticized appearance on April 7, and to that “checkered” quote by Orson Welles, which bothered many creators: “Life goes first and then cinema, although life without cinema and culture has little meaning” . In addition, he admitted some “gaps” that had to be fixed on the fly: the first lines of credit were inaccessible to the arts, due to the traditional distrust of banks; and the criteria for the self-employed to access the aid were modified several times – the last two days ago – because they excluded thousands of workers: artists no longer need to prove their situation of lack of activity derived from the covid-19, nor will they be required to be registered or assimilated to register with Social Security. Now, taking into account the days worked in the previous year, if they have contributed from 20 to 54, they will receive a 120-day benefit. From 55, they will pass to 180 days.

Still, the minister himself was aware that much remains to be done. And, of course, the opposition made it clear to him. “You have been politically hidden,” snapped Javier Merino Martínez, from the PP. “He reacted late and badly,” said Joan Margall, from Esquerra Republicana. The Artist’s Statute, perhaps the greatest achievement of the previous Culture Commission, was one of the most frequent criticisms: there was a certain unanimity in verifying that, if it were in force, it would save creators many problems.

In general, the different groups complained of a lack of dialogue. And they reproached Rodríguez Uribes for the lack of protection suffered by thousands of precarious people in the culture due to the imperfections in the decrees. Guillermo Díaz Gómez, from Ciudadanos, suggested a national plan for artists, like the one the US approved during the New Deal. María del Mar García Puig, from Unidas Podemos, warned of the risk that inequality would put a greater weight on the shoulders of the creators. And both the PP and Vox insisted on the forgetfulness of the minister regarding bullfighting. Although the main target of the attacks was his management of the sport: among other things, the cessation of the women’s soccer league, while the men’s will return in a few days. “Sports policy in this country has never been so disastrous. Get to work. If you don’t know, can’t or don’t want to, stay away, ”Merino told him.

Nothing could be further from the minister’s intentions. So much so that, in his reply to the opposition, he preferred to reiterate the achievements of his administration instead of answering the questions. Of course, in the end he reached out to everyone for a pact for culture. A hope, facing the de-escalation. Although little or nothing was said about concrete plans for the return of the arts to their activity. And that the debate lasted four hours.