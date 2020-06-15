A week ago, last Monday, President Alberto Fernández announced the intervention and expropriation of one of the main companies in the agricultural sector: Vicentin. At the press conference, which was announced a few minutes earlier by the Casa Rosada spokespersons, were the head of state, the Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas, the designated controller of the holding, Gabriel Delgado, and the promoter of the initiative, Senator Anabel Fernández Sagasti.

Despite the relevance of the announcement and the sector to which the intervened company belongs, the area minister, Luis Basterra, did not participate in the conference. This Monday, the head of the Agriculture portfolio acknowledged that he did not know that the President was going to move forward with the expropriation of VicentinAlthough he had participated in discussions about the future of the agro-exporter.

« Wasn’t the word expropriation part of the debate with the Ministry of Agriculture?« Asked the journalist Ernesto Tenembaum on radio Con Vos. « I was not in that partBasterra confessed. And he elaborated: « Those of us who work the land do not turn it that much, here is a measure that is to rescue the company and that the National State is a participating actor. That part, we were involved, we discussed it, the convenience, the opportunity, they looked for me, I transmitted … The instrument and the opportunity, no. We cannot hold a university assembly to decide. We are talking that Prat Gay was about to wear the company«

– Didn’t they trust you?

– No, it is not necessary … If you do not trust me, I kept the issue of export duties under five padlocks.

– But if they trust you, why didn’t they talk to you, who is the Minister of Agriculture?

– But for what? Leave me a little peace too. Let someone take charge of what corresponds and I accompany.

The official played down the contempt. He said he was aware of the « strategic path » adopted by the head of state in this discussion, but not of the instruments that were finally used. « The truth is that it is secondary. We have affection for each other. We were in resistance to macrism all the time, trust is not lacking and there is a whole story that puts us within a spaceHe reflected.

In the first instance, Basterra tried to avoid questions about his absence at the press conference with some humor. « The distance was not enough to make it a safe scene within the focus of the camera, » he replied with a laugh. Later, he said that he is a friend of Kulfas – the Minister of Production who was in the communication – and of Gabriel Delgado, the expert chosen to conduct the intervention. Finally, the press area of ​​the national government was stopped and held responsible: “I am just an Agricultural Engineer, ask the communication experts why I was not«

Beyond not having been in the minute-by-minute announcement of the Vicentin expropriation, Basterra defended the measure and expressed his understanding of the process that started last week. In addition, he stated that they are needed between 300 and 400 million dollars to get the company up and running again. « It is what the experts calculate, not at this time because soy is already in process and there is no harvest, so we have for 7 or 8 months, » he analyzed.

When asked where they are going to obtain these resources, the official said that the exporter moves billions of dollars a year, although he did not rule out that the State will ultimately end up disbursing those funds in order to start up a company that has various industries. « How many millions are we putting to support the labor sources in Argentina? It’s getting. The State has resources. I am not saying that the source will be export duties, but Argentina collects $ 7 billion for export duties, for example. The numbers of the State are very different from the 300 million dollars that are neededHe conjectured.