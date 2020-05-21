“Thus they see us” (When they see us) is the Netflix miniseries that exposes one of the most talked about racism and injustice events in the United States. “The 5 of Central Park”, is the case of four African-Americans and one Hispanic who were wrongly accused and convicted of raping a female broker (Trisha Meili) on April 19, 1989.

The 80’s ended and New York went through very socially decadent moments. Poverty, the homicide rate and rapes increased in the neighborhoods of the city that never sleeps. In this context of violence, the true story of “Thus they see us” developed.

On the night of April 19, several robberies and riots broke out in Central Park. And also the sexual assault on Trisha Meili, a white woman, who worked as an investment banker for Wall street, and that he exercised after finishing his workday.

Meili’s rape quickly became mediatic. And this due to four conditions that created an almost perfect cocktail. The fact of being a white woman, being related to Wall Street, a high climate of racism, and obviously, due to the high crime rates that were occurring in the city.

The series relates how after capturing the 5 adolescents, a series of irregularities were committed. The prosecution through the police fervently pressured the boys. The object was for them to accuse each other and plead guilty despite their repeated refusal of what they were accused of.

They promised to go home if they said what the police wanted. Furthermore, the interrogations were carried out without the presence of lawyers and without parental supervision. They interrogated them for many hours and without giving them food or permission to go to the bathroom.

With no evidence (blood samples or fingerprints) connecting the defendants to the crime, not even the semen evidence they found at the scene, the justice system biasedly tried and sentenced them.

“Thus they see us” touches the dysfunctionality of the families of the protagonists. Mothers who sell drugs, children of separated parents, reunited families, abandonment, ex-convict parents, parental discrimination.

However, it does not delve much into the experiences and emotional processes that each of the boys lived within the correctional facilities. Except for mild nightmares of Artron McCray and the blows, attacks and injustices from inmates and guards that he received Korey Wise, who served a sentence in an adult prison, little is said about the mental health of others.

And this detail is, of course, very relevant, given that the event occurs in the middle of adolescence. Ergo, it is inferred that it is a very significant emotional brand that the production decided to omit.

However, the post-prison social effects are well managed by the series. For parole youth have to report to Court every 90 days, keep curfew at 9pm. Being an ex-convict hinders them from obtaining a job and places them at greater risk of falling into criminal acts. They are even discriminated against by the in-laws, certain sectors of the neighborhood and by the women they want to date.

There are two contrasts I want to point out about interpersonal exchanges bordering on racism. The scene where a police officer hits Kevin Richardson in the face with a helmet, he tells us: “you are black and you do not deserve my respect”. And the scene where one of the prison guards offers him to Korey Wise books, magazines and cards to entertain you. He says “son”, it motivates him. “I have a son your age, if my son were here I would like to be treated as a human being.”

There are other phrases that also say a lot about the core of this case of racism. While the lawyer of Artron McCray questions the prosecutor demanding an apology for not playing fair and having entered a DNA test knowing that it did not belong to any of the accused, she tells him point blank: “it is no longer about justice, it is about politics and politics is try to survive and there is nothing fair in surviving. “

Another lawyer says: “the evidence is very contradictory, the emotions are on the surface and there are racial connotations that even the blind lady of justice can see.”

In the first chapters it looks like Donald trump, who in that year was a millionaire who was on the rise, and who was always suspected of real estate speculation, mediated the case with a letter published in the main New York newspapers. The document requested the return of the death penalty and that the death penalty be applied to the accused boys.

The political has to do with justice, but also with other spaces. When the political is not erected towards the social, and does not mobilize all its power to reduce inequalities and deconstruct prejudices and discriminations from the political, economic, legal, media and social spheres, cases such as that of “The 5 of Central Park” happen.

You cannot survive by crushing the other, the weakest, the poorest, the most forgotten, the most enslaved, who has no means or resources with which to defend themselves. Politics must be the art of making everyone live under the same opportunities and the same rigor of justice. That would be the closest thing to democracy.

Justice in the case was undoubtedly flawed by racism. Pressured by a media power and economic power characters like Donald trump, now President of the United States. Of course, a country without racism cannot be solved by a black president, as former President Obama says it seems that little or nothing has been achieved.

The Serie “This is how they see us” was the most watched on Netflix in 2019. At the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, in the category miniseries and telefilms, he won the award for best actor Jharrel Jerome (Korey Wise).

Much deserved recognition. The performance of Jerome is impeccable. In the first chapters something weak, more in the last blunts and shows us all his talent. The aggressions and injustices that he lives in prison move to the root.

The miniseries also had several nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Vera Farmiga), Best Supporting Actor (John Leguizamo), Best Screenplay and Best Direction. The website Rotten Tomatoes gave it 95% score. IMdb qualifies it with 9 stars. Highly recommended series.

Ecuadorian, Clinical Psychologist from the University of Machala, with studies in geopolitics and digital journalism. Passionate about reading and writing. I write poetry, micro stories and articles on national politics on an international one.

I am convinced that the best policy is one that is based on the well-being of the entire human family.

