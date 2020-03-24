Although the simultaneous premieres of American series in Spain are already a more than consolidated reality, there are many titles that continue to be off the hook as they do not get distribution. Fortunately, That has not been the case of ‘Mrs. America ‘, the new FX miniseries starring Cate Blanchett, which will be available to HBO Spain users without waiting for the United States.

Sarah Paulson in ‘Mrs. America’

The premiere of ‘Mrs. America ‘on HBO Spain will take place on April 15. From that moment on, you can access the start of this miniseries, whose main attraction is a cast in which not only the two-time Oscar winner shinesAs we also find names like Sarah Paulson, Rose Byrne, John Slattery, Elizabeth Banks, Margo Martindale, Uzo Aduba or James Marsden.

The fiction is made up of nine episodes, which also concentrate more than striking talent behind the scenes. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, responsible for “Captain Marvel” have passed through the management position and “An Almost Funny Story,” making four chapters of the miniseries, including the initial two. Further, the creator and showrunner is Dahvi Waller, Emmy-winning screenwriter for his outstanding work on ‘Mad Men’.

Kaleidoscopic look

‘Mrs. America ‘is focused on Phyllis Schlafly true story, the conservative activist who fought tooth and nail to overturn the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. And to give more depth to the story the point of view of other women of the time will be contributedlike second wave feminists Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, Shirley Chisholm and Jill Ruckelshaus.

