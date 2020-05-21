The Institute for Advanced Studies of Princeton is a classic temple of knowledge: Geniuses like Albert Einstein, like Kurt Gödel or Robert Oppenheimer, researched and taught at Princeton.

It is a quiet place, a place devoted to study and reflection. In Einstein’s time there were even blackboards on the walls of the toilets in case any of his egregious teachers had a great idea at a somewhat inopportune moment. Not even a fly could be heard in its facilities …

Until they hired John von Neumann, who would be known as Juanito ‘el Vividor’. It was the revolution for such a monastic place. He loved going out with girls, the guys, the party, the alcohol, the music, the sports cars, the game, the money … He made Princeton the liveliest place in New Jersey.

Such a reveler barely worked a few hours a day. And not even every day. Despite his low dedication, no one dared throw him out. He was a genius: probably the smartest human being ever. He made essential contributions to mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, economics …

The world would be very different without von Neumann:

• Their contribution was key so that the first atomic bomb and the first hydrogen bomb could be built.

• He outlined the successful strategy that the Americans followed during the Cold War.

• Designed and built the first úper supercomputer ’, a monster that, while running, left a quarter of the city of Princeton without power.

• Made essential contributions in many of the most important areas of mathematics such as game theory, numerical analysis, functional analysis, cybernetics, set theory …

And all this working very little and dying young.

One of his contributions, Game Theory, is essential to find the best strategy for unconfiguration.

What does Game Theory consist of?

In addition to the revelry, the women and the alcohol, Juanito V the Vividor ’liked to play. He always won, not because he cheated, but because he had a deep understanding of what a game was.

He had to play the most memorable game in history: the strategy of the cold war that the United States carried out against the Soviet Union.

Juanito “the Vividor” -a man with a pacifist mentality- defended that the best strategy to defeat the Soviets was to start with an extremely fast nuclear arms race.

If the United States started a nuclear escalation, the USSR would have to follow it. A situation would soon be reached where mutual destruction would be ensured. And that would prevent the nuclear arsenal from being used, since the politicians on either side had a lot to lose.

But America’s greatest economic and technological power ensured that the USSR could not win in the long run: only the effort to stay one step behind the Americans would bring it to ruin.

John von Neumann was so sophisticated in his calculations that he even recommended allowing Soviet espionage to copy much of American technology to ensure that the race would continue.. Taken to the extreme, President Reagan offered to reveal US weapons secrets to Gorbachev. They had to keep the USSR in the arms race until its ruin.

It worked out

John von Neumann was able to succeed because he developed one of the most interesting areas of mathematics, both from a theoretical and an applied point of view: Game Theory, which is perhaps the best tool to understand human behavior in the face of decision-making (and the evolutionary strategies that living beings follow).

Game theory uses quantifiable mathematical models to study the optimal strategies of individuals (human or not) to win in incentive games.

Von Neumann developed an essential concept: ‘minimax strategies’, those that maximize profits while minimizing losses. It is the essence of game theory. Decide with mathematical certainty the best strategy, totally safe, that will minimize losses while maximizing profits.

Beating SARS-CoV-2 may currently be the most incentive game facing humanity.

And do you know what ‘The Prisoner’s Dilemma’ is?

A simple dilemma will serve to delve into Game Theory:

Let’s imagine that the police arrest two suspects of committing a crime. They lock them up in two different cells. But the police do not have enough evidence to convict them. If neither of them confesses (cooperation strategy) both will be free.

To prevent this, they resort to a skilled prosecutor who, separately, proposes a treatment to each of the prisoners without the other knowing it: If he accuses his partner (desertion strategy), the accuser will be released, while the accused will be sentenced to a penalty of 5 years.

The icing on the cake is that the prosecutor proposes that if in the end both end up accusing each other (desertion strategy), the two will share a 3-year sentence.

Without a doubt, the best strategy is to cooperate: the two of them go free.

But each one of them begins to spin it: neither trusts the other. Each of them imagines that his partner will end up accusing him. He is sentenced to 5 years in prison, while his accomplice enjoys the loot released. And it cannot bear such a prospect.

From a selfish point of view it is best to accuse the partner. If his partner does not accuse him, then he will be free. And if his partner also accuses him, both will go to jail, but they will spend less time (only 3 years) in it than if it were just one (5 years).

Altogether, the best strategy is for none to confess. But, on an individual level, it is best to accuse the partner you don’t trust: if you don’t you could spend up to 5 years in jail. But if you accuse your partner, you are free or in the worst case you only turn 3 years old.

The Prisoner’s Dilemma has been proven thousands of times, from numerous evolutionary strategies of living organisms, to strategies of competition between companies.

Cooperating or deserting is the dilemma of SARS-CoV-2

In the 1990s it was experimentally found that even viruses faced the prisoner’s dilemma:

When a virus infects a cell, it takes control of its molecular machinery and causes it to make more viruses. On the one hand, it produces new genomes and, on the other, new capsids (the protein envelopes that protect the genome from the virus).

However, the number of copies of new genomes does not exactly match the number of new capsids. Sometimes there are more capsids than genomes and they are uselessly empty. Other times there are more genomes than capsids and they cannot find a place to enter to form an infectious virus.

But when two viruses with somewhat different genotypes (which we will call TO and to) infect the same cell, they can cooperate.

If there are leftover virus capsids TO and there are plenty of virus genomes toinfectious viruses can be formed by mixing capsids TO and genomes to. Cooperating is good for the virus: this way more viruses are generated than if they did not cooperate. That way no resources are wasted.

However, on an individual level, for the virus TO it is bad to cooperate: he made the effort to make new capsids that only served the virus genomes to. Remember that capsids are lost when the virus enters a new cell, and only the genomes are perpetuated over time. Being selfish to the virus TO it suits him better than the virus to don’t take advantage of their products. Their best strategy is to defect from that cooperation.

Some experiments indicate that this is what happens in viral infections. At first they cooperate. And viruses are more effective at infecting new individuals.

Over time, in the virus TO a mutation will appear that will prevent the virus to use the leftover capsids.

This ‘desert’ is what usually ends up happening in the world of viruses. And it helps lead them to extinction.

Is it also Cooperating or deserting the human dilemma against SARS-CoV-2?

Of course, we too are faced with the prisoner’s dilemma in our fight against COVID-19. In terms of health, the best thing for humanity as a whole is to cooperate. Rigorously maintain social isolation measures.

Let’s imagine that all people remain confined to their homes. It is an excellent cooperation strategy that would end up extinguishing the virus in a month or less.

But on a selfish level for me it is best to desert and leave while everyone else stays at home. It is perfect: I do not sacrifice myself keeping confinement, and I am not in any danger, because I am the only one who comes out.

The bad thing is that many people could think the same as me and the result is that they would come out en masse, as is happening in many places. And, by relaxing social distancing, the spike in infections is encouraged.

Health versus economy: a minimax strategy against COVID-19

The dilemma between health and economics can be addressed through game theory. The best strategy is a minimax strategy that maximizes health, while minimizing economic losses.

It can be accomplished with mathematical accuracy.

It is about choosing the right point that allows minimizing losses (infections and deaths) and maximizing profits (reactivating everything the economy can).

That right point is between two extreme strategies: The first would be to bet everything on health and nothing on the economy. Rigorous isolation would maximize health, but would minimize the economy.

The second would be to bet everything on the economy. Openness without restriction would maximize economic performance, but would minimize health by putting tens of thousands of dead on the table.

Game theory allows you to find the best strategy to maximize the economic benefit while minimizing contagions. On paper it is the perfect solution. You just have to give the exact values ​​to the different strategies.

Economists say they know the value of resuming economic activity or notFor example, you can estimate the money that an economic activity such as tourism generates (or stops generating) (although after COVID-19 no one knows for sure how the habits of the population will change). So we would estimate the benefits.

Health experts can also estimate the costs of an economic activityFor example, you can estimate the increase in the number of infected and dead that will reopen tourism. In addition, little by little they can be counted, rigorously, infected and deceased as the activity reopens.

So we would estimate your costs.

Of course there is a small problem, because economists never like to account for the externalities of an activity: for example, sick and deceased by COVID-19 generate a real cost for health that is not passed to the sector.

But the essential problem is: How much is a dead person worth in money? How much is a person infected worth in money? Would it be worth less if it is an old man than a young man? Would it be worth more based on the money you have?

Although we may not like to hear it, our economic system has often done this.

We will put here a concrete example that we had the opportunity to see first hand:

Years ago, when it was already known, with total certainty, that asbestos caused serious health problems (such as asbestosis, lung cancer and pleura mesothelioma), the sector hired a series of scientists (including one of us) to estimate the number of deaths and incapacities that would result from continuing with the production and use of asbestos.

They made available to us data they had collected for decades about the number of workers affected by asbestosis, lung cancer, and pleural mesothelioma. They had also calculated their level of exposure.

With these data we were able to estimate the number of people affected by continuing with the activity.

Then we learned what that business reality was: in parallel with our study, a series of lawyers estimated how much they would have to pay in compensation for each of the dead and disabled.

A simple account proved its profitability. And the sector lobbied to delay its ban and to continue its profitable activity as long as possible.

At the current change, the cost they considered for the death of a worker barely reached a few tens of thousands of euros.

No one counted the suffering and pain of the many affected families.

We will certainly do the same now.

Not in our name.