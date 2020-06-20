The new MINI Countryman is already on sale in Spain after having received an update in which MINI has made some changes at the aesthetic level, has added more equipment and has fine-tuned the mechanics of the entire range to comply with anti-regulations latest contamination. It is also a more connected car, and maintains the Zero label of the DGT thanks to plug-in hybrid mechanics and its 55 km of WLTP autonomy in fully electric mode.

The new MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 PHEV is now on sale from 41,800 euros. That price does not include aid from the Moves 2020 Plan, which includes up to 2,600 euros of subsidy (if an old car is scrapped) for plug-in hybrid cars with more than 30 km of electric autonomy. The Countryman PHEV is only available with a 220 horsepower motorization and a single finish, although there are several equipment packages with extra options and different styles.

New MINI Countryman PHEV.

And what has changed in the new MINI Countryman? At the aesthetic level we find a redesign of the front that leaves us with a new grille and new optical groups with headlights and LED fog lights. In the rear, the bumper has also been redesigned and the LED rear lights have incorporated the ‘Union Jack’ design. There are new designs for the rims, and the plug-in hybrid version sets itself apart from the rest by the loading cap on the left front wing and the yellow anagrams specific to this version.

Inside there are also new features: the Countryman now comes standard with a new fully digital instrument cluster with 5 “screen, a renewed multimedia system (with central 8.8” screen) with more connected functions To the Internet, new selectable interior leather surfaces have been added and the offer of original MINI accessories has been increased.

Cockpit of the MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid.

On a mechanical level, the plug-in hybrid MINI Countryman is equipped with a 125 CV three-cylinder petrol engine that transmits its power to the front wheels, and an electric motor with 95 CV power that acts on the rear wheels. This configuration allows to have an ALL4 all-wheel drive system, with a Steptronic automatic gearbox it has 6 speeds.

The combined power of the hybrid mechanics is 220 hp, four fewer horses than before. For its part, the gross capacity of the battery has dropped from 10 to 9.6 kWh, but offers 55 km of WLTP autonomy in electric mode.

Although MINI already accepts orders for the new Countryman, its production will not start until next July, so it will take a few weeks until the first units arrive at dealerships.