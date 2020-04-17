Do you have Minecraft for PC? Do you have a card with support for ray tracing? We have a news that interests you: the Minecraft Beta with RTX is now available and you can register to try it.

In case you don’t know, Minecraft with RTX is an update for Minecraft for Windows 10 that adds ray tracing support. In this way, you can now enjoy the Mojang block game with a visual section that looks renewed.

What happens is that Minecraft with RTX for Windows 10 presents ray tracing in real time, which means that it presents more realistic lighting systems. With this you will see that the light is reflected in a more intense way, making Minecraft look better than before.

You can see Minecraft with RTX in the following video:

How to participate in the Minecraft Beta with RTX?

If the footage blew you away, you’re likely looking forward to trying Minecraft with RTX. If so, we remind you that its Beta is already available and that you can register to be one of the first to try it.

As indicated by the official Minecraft site, to participate in the Beta you have to register at the Xbox Insider Center and download its application from the Windows store. Once you have it and log in you can navigate to the Insider content and there select the option to join the Minecraft Beta.

Once you follow those steps the Minecraft RTX update on Windows 10 will start downloading. With this you can already enjoy Minecraft with a renewed lighting system.

Of course, it is important to note that there are currently a large number of players who want to register in this trial period. Thus, it is likely to take longer than expected to complete the registration. If so, just be patient and try again later.

We’re experiencing a high volume of players registering for the Minecraft with RTX Windows 10 Beta, and it may take longer than usual for registration to complete. If yours is set to Pending, or you’re seeing errors accessing Xbox Insider Hub content, please check back later! – Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) April 16, 2020

