The ‘Mine’ website is able to discover how many companies have your personal information on the Internet

Has the fact of where your data could go on the Internet ever crossed your mind? If so, The Mine web tool indicates the sites where your information has been registered, helps you discover your online fingerprint and retrieve some personal data.

Mine only uses the email address to identify what the Internet knows about the user. To carry out the process, you must log in with a Google or Microsoft account to find out how many companies have information about the individual. Likewise, it is responsible for classifying the type of saved data into several categories.

Once the data circulating on the internet is known, can be requested through de Mine that information from social media databases (for example) that you no longer use, are removed. To do this, you have to select the ‘Reclaim’ option on the company logo that appears in the list to proceed with the discard, although unfortunately this function is not available for all.

On the other hand, You can choose the ‘quick actions’ to find the services that have been storing personal data for a long time and that you do not useIn this way, they are quickly identified and eliminated.

At the moment the Mine web has a totally free use, but they have already started to think about a model based on paid subscriptions to avoid having to monetize with user data.

They want to ensure that they are not in the business of processing, collecting, sharing or selling user data, since they areu base is elaborated on the principles of privacy in line with the rules of the General Data Protection Regulation.

