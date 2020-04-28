The Daily Mail has obtained an 80-page report from the English Football League (EFL) which asks clubs (located below the Premier League) to report player and staff salaries every year . Unsurprisingly, these are exorbitant and largely draw two different worlds according to the teams, which are not precisely named but designated on their geographical location. Of the 24 Championship boarders (of which Leeds is the leader), six did not respond, but the average obtained is incredible.

Of the 18 clubs, the average salary of players is 1.7 million euros per season, or more than 33,000 euros per week. The highest paid player in the championship earns more than 4 million euros per year for the year 2019-2020. Ten times more than the highest paid player from another club. All these figures do not include bonuses or bonuses.

64,000 euros per year for the equipment manager

In this collection of crazy numbers, those of staff members are no exception to the rule. The average salary of managers thus reaches one million euros. On a case-by-case basis, the Daily Mail reveals that a goalkeeper trainer earns 200,000 euros a year in the club. This affects the least important functions like that person in charge of the equipment of a club affected the very enviable salary of 64,000 euros per year (almost 5,400 euros per month).

One million euros in D3!

The lower championships are not to be outdone. A player from a League One club (3rd division) earns almost a million euros a year. The record rises to 270,000 euros in League 2 (4th division). The differences are enormous with a player earning 15,000 euros per season in the Championship (1,250 euros / month). These exorbitant figures put the biggest spenders in a dangerous situation with the coronavirus crisis which is causing the income to stop.