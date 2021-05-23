The mind and body in the face of diseases

As you know, I am a fan of Camilo Egaña on CNN en Español. A few weeks ago I saw a program on the relationship between psychosomatic illnesses. Or what is the same, how the mind influences the body.

This would help us understand it: hearing is the ability to hear, but listening is listening carefully. Seeing is the ability to see something, but looking is seeing carefully. On the psychological level, what we see and hear is real, but what we hear and see has an interpretive component, as we see reality. It has a personal filter, it is affected by the worldview of each human being, and this distorts reality.

Psychoanalysts already say it, every perception is a projection. What we perceive is not real, we all put something of ourselves into them. Hence, by giving it a different nuance, according to our beliefs, values, knowledge, we are projecting ourselves, saying something about who we are and how we think and feel.

This is more complicated if we add stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and so on. Above all, fear affects us a lot, because human beings cannot live trapped there. What we call psychosomatization originates, which is what happens to the body as a result of something psychological, mental or emotional.

There are invisible enemies that kill us. The Cartesian paradigm was already broken, which said that mental processes were not connected to physical ones. Today we know that this is a mistake. The mind rules, and it affects the body.

For example, if we have depression, worry or anxiety, inflammation occurs in the brain. Physical exercise (is it physical or not?) Reduces this inflammation, which helps us.

That is why it is essential to be attentive to the mind, thoughts, fears and emotions. Otherwise, you are “sleeping with the enemy”. Hence the importance of modulating the mind, to overcome the possibility of “creating” diseases as serious as anxiety and depression, among many others. And be careful, I said modular, do not control or cancel, since the well-used mind prevents diseases and helps to achieve what we crave. For example, under hypnosis, self-hypnosis, meditation, and visualizations.

Human beings have a physical dimension. Antidepressants, for example, help, but we forget the mental dimension. And there psychological therapy is essential, if we do not want to live the rest of our lives medicated. You have to go to the “why” of depression.

Working on other dimensions of the human being, including the spiritual, must be taken into account. Meditate, yoga, balanced diet, leisure time, rest, recognize our emotions and face them, enjoy and have meaningful relationships, where we support ourselves emotionally speaking. Nothing lives, lives alone.

www.NancyAlvarez.com