The Milwaukee Bucks surprise some Brooklyn Nets who do not hit the key

06/15/2021 at 9:31 AM CEST

The NBA always has a heart attack tension. No wonder, the players are real superheroes capable of superhuman efforts to take their teams to the top. In these confrontations to take control of the Eastern Conference there is an advanced final in these semifinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyin Nets.

If there is one hero who has shone above the others in these qualifiers, it is Giannis Antetokounmpo, a man capable of chaining 34 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists and who has thrown himself to the horns of Milwaukee behind their backs to cheer on an incredibly frenzied duel.

Thus, the playoffs started with a quick 2-0 by the Brooklyn Nets, but some casualties in the white team have caused Milwaukee take a quick advantage.

So, now things are with an interesting 2-2 that was forged yesterday with a forceful 107-96. More than ten points of advantage that have caused that the situation has gone totally crazy. It remains to be seen who will win the remaining three games.