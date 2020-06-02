Having a star to promote your own brand is not something that comes out cheap. Increasingly, celebrities have the opportunity to collect stratospheric bills by simply agreeing to promote certain products on social networks or participate in advertising campaigns. And the figures that are hidden behind these collaborations are well capable of leaving the common mortal breathless.

The last example of these incredible checks comes from the famous rapper Snoop dog, than It has increased its already considerable fortune in a good pinch after being part of the latest announcement from the food delivery company Just Eat. The singer has recorded a song for the company, ‘Did somebody say Just Eat’, and appears singing it in his new and fun audiovisual spot, full of vibrant colors and luxurious settings, and in which He himself goes out taking an order to a private address.

And it seems that the idea has been profitable for both parties. On the one hand, the rapper has charged for his work the exorbitant amount of $ 5.3 million (around 4 million and 757,000 euros), an absolutely amazing salary if you consider that the ad lasts exactly 60 seconds.

And on the other hand, as reported by The Sun, the issue has been received very positively on social networks and the spot is already the most successful in the history of the company. In fact, the video accumulates today more than 7 million views on YouTube. So, after all, the rapper’s expensive signing has been very convenient for the company.

Snoop Dog’s finances thus point to a new goal. The interpreter of ‘Doggy Dog World’ has a fortune valued at more than 100 million dollars (around 89 million and 766,000 euros). Its advertising agreements are not limited to Just Eat, as it also has contracts with other large companies such as Burger King or Dunkin ‘Donut.