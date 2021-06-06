The millions of dollars at stake in Mayweather vs. Paul

“My nickname is Money for a reason. I worked really hard over the years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling the whole event. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So yes it is. something easy like this (the fight against Paul), a robbery to a legalized bank, I have to do it. I have to do it”. The words of Floyd Mayweather, with brutal honesty, defined in the best way what the fight will be which will take place this Sunday from 22 in our country at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Look also

It won’t even be a professional boxing match, so the American’s undefeated 50-0 record will not be in play. In fact, there will be no judges, so if the agreed eight rounds are consummated, a winner will not be determined. Of course, if anyone is knocked out, the referee will stop the contest to raise the arm of one of the two boxers. They will also fight with 12-ounce gloves, somewhat larger than the 8-ounce gloves are commonly used.

Although everyone knows that it will be a simple exhibition, marketing in these cases is everything, and this show will move hundreds of millions of dollars. The Pay Per View, a key tool for the monetization of events in the United States, will cost $ 49.99. Without that, you will not be able to see the fight in the northern country (in Argentina it is free on Espn). How much bill do you expect to raise? It is estimated that 3,600,720 people will pay it, which would give a total of 180 million dollars in collection!

HOW MUCH WILL MAYWEATHER GET FOR THE FIGHT?

Floyd knows that he is the one who motivates people to pay, so he took it upon himself to sign a tremendous agreement with the organization. The boxer is assured of a fixed bag of 10 million dollars no matter what happens, and that will add 50% of what is collected with the PPV. If the estimates do not fail, he will have 90 million left, plus the 10 that he had already arranged, totaling 100 clubs for his coffers for getting into a ring for 24 minutes. Something like 4 million greens for every minute of action, really insane.

Mayweather, also into the crypto world, came up with an Ethereum T-shirt.

HOW LONG WILL LOGAN PAUL HAVE?

The youtuber naturally did not sign figures or close to Mayweather’s. Sure, he is going to be a partner in this show, but he will still take numbers with which he himself assured that he will never have to work again in his life. His contract indicates that he will receive 250 thousand dollars from the stock market plus 10% of everything raised in the PPV. Again, if the estimates are met, it would be raising $ 18 million.

Logan Paul hopes to raise money like never before in his life.

The organization will keep the remaining 40% of the PPV plus ticket sales and all that that entails for consumption within the stadium. Although the Hard Rock in Miami has capacity for 75 thousand people, it will not be available in its entirety as there will be empty stands to establish some social distancing. In the upper part of the stadium there were tickets of just over 100 dollars, but the seats attached to the ring were trading between 20 and 37 thousand green, so a great collection is expected also at the ticket level.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE