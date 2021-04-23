The millionaire value in the market that Liga MX and MLS would have when they merged

Despite the collapsed project of the European Super League, the MX League and the MLS They do not lose hope of merging in the future for the World Cup that will be organized in 2026, together with Canada.

According to the column of Paco Arredondo, If both leagues join, the market value would increase like foam, since, according to the calculations that have been raised, its value would be 1.8 billion dollars.

One of the objectives that the league would have would be to import European footballers and figures from South American soccer; However, it would not only be that, they have also set as a goal the departure of several players to the old continent.

Remember that Enrique Bonilla, in charge of the international affairs of the League, did not rule out their union, noting that with the issue of the Super League, they learned not to make the same mistakes, so he did not rule out that when they receive the approval of the authorities, do something great.