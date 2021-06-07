The millionaire that Florentino has forgiven Zidane

Zidane has left Real Madrid hanging for the second time as a coach, and another time as a footballer, and as on previous occasions, the breach of contract will be free. As explained by ‘Bernabéu Digital’, after living a first goodbye to the French-never better said- Florentino Pérez included in the contract a penalty clause of 10 million if one of the two parties terminated the relationship early.

Although this second goodbye did not like Florentino, the president decided not to execute the clause as a sign of good harmony and with the aim of leaving the door open to a possible new return of the Frenchman in the future.

Farewell by letter

To his surprise, this gesture did not prevent very hard farewell note from Zidane, who waited to release his criticism after he signed his way out. The attitude of the Frenchman has bothered within the club, including the fans that have taken Zidane’s departure as a betrayal. Florentino also felt very bad, whom he considered something more than a simple coach. Even so, the president has maintained his decision to free the French from the penalty and does not reconsider demanding it in retaliation for his departure. A decision that the Madrid fans do not share.