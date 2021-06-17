The millionaire loss of a well-known brand due to the gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo

Everything i do Cristiano Ronaldo on or off the courts, it has a worldwide impact, and it was more than demonstrated a few days ago. Last Monday, prior to the match between Portugal and Hungary, in the European Championship, a press conference was held at Puskas Ferenc Stadium, in Budapest, in which the soccer star was present. As soon as he took his place, he noticed that there were two bottles of cola and immediately pushed them away from the table. Immediately afterwards, the Portuguese player went to the cameras and took out a bottle of water and sent a message, referring to the fact that natural water was a better option.

© GettyImages Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir with his gesture at a press conference prior to his game against Hungary

According to international media, CR7’s gesture had great effects, especially on the stock market. With almost 300 million followers on Instagram, the video went around the world and in every corner of the planet everyone found out that these types of drinks are not to the liking of CR7. According to the portal MARCA, which specializes in sports, the line of soft drinks would have suffered millions in losses due to the gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

MARCA explains how the soft drink company would have lost around 4 billion dollars. The stock market opened at 3pm in Europe. At that time, the stock of the cola-flavored soft drink was $ 56.10. Half an hour later, when Cristiano Ronaldo came out to the press conference and put aside the bottles of the product, the shares plummeted reaching a value of $ 55.22 per share.

© @ cristiano The Portuguese behavior would have caused a slight collapse in the shares of the soft drink brand

The analysts indicate that the gesture of CR7 caused a fall of 1.6% for the company, which represented an economic loss of 4 billion dollars; In other words, the brand went from being worth $ 242 billion to $ 238 billion.

Cristiano’s action caught everyone’s attention, but it could also spark a controversy, as the soft drink brand is one of the sponsors of the Eurocup. Now some are wondering if the UEFA (Union of European Football Federations) will take any action against the actions of CR7.