“Hello guys. I wanted to write you about financial support for lower ranking players of 250-700 individuals. ATP has allocated more than $ 1 million to this relief fund. They have planned to contribute to players ranked between 150-400 individuals. Rafa, Roger and I spoke yesterday and we propose that it is more important to support 250-700 players ”.

This is how the message of the world’s No. 1 begins to his Top 100 colleagues in the ATP ranking, with the intention of having very good gestures towards the players who are far in the ranking and who do not receive income. But the responses were not quite as expected. There is, among some tennis players, a suspicious look on the actions of Djokovic, despite showing good intentions. That and the proposal formula generated a division among those who must contribute to this fund.

“It is a good initiative that they are moving to get money, they who can, for those who are in another position, but I don’t know if this is the way, because I don’t know if everyone is going to want to put in,” said Federico Coria, 104 of the world. He would be one of those who would be left in the gray of those who would receive this financial support. “With this proposal, nobody knows what will happen to those outside the Top 100, but before 250,” he confirmed.

Something similar happens with Andrea Collarini, who believes that supporting only the 250-700 rank of the ranking “it’s a bit arbitraryBecause there are players from 100 who did not play the Qualy of the Grand Slam or lost in the first round. We had expenses of passage, coach and taxes ”.

Another fact to keep in mind is that the players who are above the Top 100, the vast majority, play Interclubs in Europe to earn money and build their budget; and this year they will not be able to do it, because those tournaments were canceled.

Both players had managed to stabilize within 200 in the 2019 season and this year they hoped to scale even further. The first goal of a tennis player is to enter the group of 100, because it allows them greater peace of mind from the economic point of view, since the income-expenditure equation begins to give them a favorable balance.

“That is why the subject of the scope of beneficiaries is still being discussed. LThe majority do not agree with what came from the Board and it is sought that it is not divided by ranking and that there is a certain way of applying to those who are just out of 250 or just entering 100 and must collaborate with the fund, so that it is fair enough, “he says. Diego Schwartzman.

However, there are those who tour in the world of tennis who maintain that the tennis player does not have as many friends on the circuit and that most of those outside the 200 do not know them and the rest see them more as rivals than one person. with whom to collaborate. “That is one of the main barriers that prevents the tennis players the solidarity that is proposed between them,” comes in low.

The message specifies lines below: “We feel that we all need to come together and help these boys. Many of them are thinking about leaving professional tennis because they simply cannot survive financially, because they are not compatible with the Federations or do not have sponsors. We need to send the message to the tennis community and the sports world that we care about each other and about the future of tennis. ”

However, many players distanced themselves from this proposal, especially those who are in the top 100 for a short time, because they have not managed to establish themselves economically. “What happens is that many of these players rent and the contribution they ask for is the same as they pay for a year of rent for their home,” they justify and that is why they expect the associations to start mobilizing and proposing alternatives.

The ATP has already communicated to the players that they have not yet resolved anything about the prize money of tournaments that have fallen out of quarantine, but that they were trying to do something for those who are behind in the ranking. Horacio Zeballos, who is one of the best doubles players today, was unaware of the proposal Djokovic sent. As the father of two children worries about the form of income, he commented: “Tennis players live on what we earn from the prizes of each tournament we play, and we are all waiting for the ATP to give us more news”Commented Horacio Zeballos, who is still waiting for an answer that does not come.

On the other hand, some players, especially Latinos, understand that sport is not at the forefront today and that they have to worry more about being in solidarity with their country, with older people and with those who have no resources.

“This virus affects us all, those who have money and those who don’t,” commented one of the tennis players. “We are facing a pandemic that is going to change the course of the world in the short term,” said another. A third added: “It is the associations that must obtain the resources and not the players who are not perceiving anything, because they are not play nothing ”.

What is the proposal that Djokovic sent? A staggered way to contribute to the “Player Relief Fund”, according to the position they occupy in the ranking. “The 100 best individual players and the 20 best doubles contribute financially according to the following financial table”

– 50-100: $ 5,000 each

– 20-50: $ 10,000 each

– 10-20: $ 15,000 each

– Top 20 in doubles: $ 5,000 each

In this way, the collection would amount to 1.05 million dollars, which they plan to unite with the 500 thousand contributed by the Grand Slam and the million from the ATP. To this, Djokovic proposed to the ATP that “50% of the money from the London Masters prize (if it occurs in November / December) is destined to the Player Aid Fund. If it does not happen (play the Masters), we should all contribute a significant amount of money to Australia 2021 awards. ”

This is how they will try to raise the necessary money to get closer to the proposed objective. That way, Players between those positions would receive about $ 10,000 each, something that players beyond 500 cannot possibly win in one season.

“That is why it would have to be distributed in a staggered manner, according to its ranking,” came between the private conversations of the tennis players.

The tennis environment was pleased that, “finally” the most relevant players on the circuit have decided to deal with this issue, but most believe that it is the institutions and associations that should give that answer and not the athletes themselves. “It is public knowledge that the English, French, USTA and Australian federations have sought ways to collaborate with tennis in each country. ATP, WTA and ITF should do the same ”, they comment.

The controversy over the idea that emerged from the virtual chat between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, – the Serbian, as head of the ATP Players Board, was in charge of distributing – continues to rotate in virtual messaging services and promises to take more time than thought for a definition and to include more topics that today have not been included.

“If we all have this financial support (or at least 90%), we will proceed as soon as possible so that these players get our support. Thanks 🙏 Novak”, Closes the world’s number 1 proposal.